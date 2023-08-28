World Cup Standouts Day 4: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves come up big in wins

Monday’s eight-game slate of the 2023 FIBA World Cup provided yet another impressive showing from players and teams looking to advance on the international stage. Take a closer look at some of the other top performers from games played on Aug. 28, including another big game from Luka Doncic, an impressive performance by Austin Reaves and a scoring barrage from former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Luka Doncic, Slovenia

The Dallas Mavericks’ star guard followed up his standout 2023 FIBA World Cup debut on Saturday with another dazzling performance on Monday. In an 88-67 win against Georgia, Doncic finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals to lift Slovenia to 2-0 as it never faced much of a challenge in the game. Doncic simply did what he wanted, whether it was muscling to the basket (13-for-17 on free throws), connecting from deep (3-for-9 on 3-pointers) and even showing some activity on defense, too. San Antonio Spurs big man Sandro Mamukelashvili was a bright spot for Georgia in the loss, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Luka Doncic had another 30+ performance to earn TCL Player Of The Game for the second time! 🙌 #FIBAWC x #WinForSlovenia 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/kNDV5eiyTo — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

Austin Reaves & Josh Hart, United States

The crowds at the FIBA World Cup continue to buzz whenever Reaves touches the ball and he continues to keep the masses happy. Reaves finished with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, scoring with dazzling drives to the basket and emphatic finishes in a 109-81 win against Greece. Hart provided the hustle for Team USA, leading the team in rebounds (11) while also finishing with six points and five assists, too, while doing much of the dirty work in the victory. Both Hart and Reaves did their work off the bench as the U.S. bench outscored Greece’s, 60-45. Greece’s lone current NBA player, Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, was hounded by the U.S. defense and held to two points on a 1-for-5 shooting night.

“Every breathe you take, every move you make, I’ll be watching you,” – 🗣️ Philippines fans to Austin Reaves (probably)#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/oaA98iXZqb — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

Nikola Jovic & Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbia

Serbia used some youth (Jovic) and veteran play (Bogdanovic) to make quick work of Puerto Rico in a 91-73 win in Group B play. Jovic, a second-year player with the Miami Heat, finished with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting and was 3-for-5 on 3-pointers while also adding four rebounds. Bogdanovic is a do-it-all standout for the Atlanta Hawks and showcased those skills on Monday, finishing with 17 points (despite 5-for-16 shooting), five rebounds, five assists and two steals to help Serbia stay in contention for second round play.

Nikola Jovic set the tempo early in a Serbia W to earn TCL Player of the Game honors 👏 📊 17 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST | 3 3PM | 20 EFF#FIBAWC x #WinForSrbija 🇷🇸 | #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/BJVZQ4JcZa — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jordan

Despite falling behind early and struggling through most of the game, Jordan put up plenty of fight in a 95-87 overtime loss to New Zealand in Group C play. Jordan’s effort wouldn’t have been possible without Hollis-Jefferson, a former first-round pick who played six seasons in the NBA (his last with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020-21). He finished with 39 points and nailed an and-one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime as Jordan overcame a 10-point deficit in the final 6:22 of the game to force the extra session.

Roller coaster of emotions in OT thriller! 🤯 🇳🇿 New Zealand and 🇯🇴 Jordan had us jumping from our seats in this one! #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/wsTfopFGUI — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

Carlik Jones, South Sudan

South Sudan has been a part of FIBA for only 10 years, but it made its presence felt with a dominant 89-69 win against China to keep its second round hopes alive. South Sudan built a 39-28 second-quarter lead and essentially never looked back, with Jones shining bright in the win. A little-used reserve for the Chicago Bulls last season, Jones finished with 21 points and six assists in the history-making victory. Jones has been hot to start FIBA play as he finished with 35 points and 11 assists in South Sudan’s opener, a 101-96 loss to Puerto Rico on Aug. 26.