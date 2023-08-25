Record 55 NBA players to compete in 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

NEW YORK – A record 55 current NBA players are featured on national team rosters for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Sept. 10, up from 54 in 2019. The tournament will feature a record 107 combined current NBA players, NBA draftees, and players with NBA experience, up from 103 in 2019.
Twenty-seven of the 32 participating national teams have at least one current NBA player, NBA draftee or a player with NBA experience, and national team rosters include 10 former NBA All-Stars: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves; USA), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder; Canada), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia), Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves; France), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers; USA), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans; USA), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies; USA), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves; Dominican Republic) and Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro).
Outside of the United States, which features a tournament-high 12 NBA players, Australia has the most current NBA players (nine), followed by Canada (seven) and Germany (four).
Additional NBA stats and storylines for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 include:
- Twenty-four NBA teams are represented on national team rosters, with the Orlando Magic, Jazz, Thunder and Timberwolves each featuring a league-high five players in the tournament, while the New York Knicks and Mavericks each have four players in the tournament.
- There are 54 players with NBA G League experience on national team rosters.
- The tournament features 16 players who have participated over the first three seasons of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), including 2023 BAL MVP Nuni Omot, who led Al Ahly (Egypt) to the 2023 BAL Championship after helping his native South Sudan qualify for the country’s first-ever appearance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The BAL is a professional league operated by the NBA and FIBA that features 12 club teams from across Africa and completed its third season in May 2023.
- Australia National Team and former NBA Global Academy teammates Josh Giddey (Thunder) and Dyson Daniels (Pelicans), current NBA Academy Africa student-athlete Khaman Maluach (South Sudan), NBA Global Academy graduate Cui Yongxi (China) and NBA Academy Latin America participant Jean Montero (Dominican Republic) are poised to become the first current and former NBA Academy student-athletes to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
- There are 87 former Basketball Without Borders (BWB) campers on national team rosters. BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has been conducted annually since 2001 and has seen 112 former campers advance to the NBA or WNBA.
A total of 80 national teams across four regions – Africa, Americas, Europe and Asia (which includes Oceania) – competed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.
New this year, the NBA App and NBA.com will carry FIBA’s digital platform, “Courtside 1891,” allowing fans in 20 countries and territories to purchase the FIBA World Cup Pass and watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Beginning with the opening games on Aug. 25 and continuing through the Final on Sept. 10, Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass will offer fans access to live and on-demand games, extended highlights and top plays. Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass is available for purchase at NBA.com/WorldCup, and the complete game schedule is available at NBA.com/FIBA.
The following is a complete list of current NBA players on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*:
|COUNTRY
|NBA PLAYER
|NBA TEAM
|Angola
|Bruno Fernando
|Atlanta Hawks
|Australia
|Patty Mills
|Atlanta Hawks
|Australia
|Josh Green
|Dallas Mavericks
|Australia
|Jack White
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Australia
|Joe Ingles
|Orlando Magic
|Australia
|Dyson Daniels
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Australia
|Josh Giddey
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Australia
|Matisse Thybulle
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Australia
|Xavier Cooks
|Washington Wizards
|Australia
|Dante Exum
|Dallas Mavericks
|Canada
|Dwight Powell
|Dallas Mavericks
|Canada
|Luguentz Dort
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Canada
|Dillon Brooks
|Houston Rockets
|Canada
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Canada
|RJ Barrett
|New York Knicks
|Canada
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Canada
|Kelly Olynyk
|Utah Jazz
|China
|Kyle Anderson
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Dominican Republic
|Lester Quiñones
|Golden State Warriors
|Dominican Republic
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Finland
|Lauri Markkanen
|Utah Jazz
|France
|Nicolas Batum
|LA Clippers
|France
|Rudy Gobert
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|France
|Evan Fournier
|New York Knicks
|Georgia
|Goga Bitadze
|Orlando Magic
|Georgia
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|San Antonio Spurs
|Germany
|Daniel Theis
|Indiana Pacers
|Germany
|Franz Wagner
|Orlando Magic
|Germany
|Moritz Wagner
|Orlando Magic
|Germany
|Dennis Schroder
|Toronto Raptors
|Greece
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Italy
|Simone Fontecchio
|Utah Jazz
|Japan
|Yuta Watanabe
|Phoenix Suns
|Latvia
|Dāvis Bertāns
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Lithuania
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Montenegro
|Nikola Vučević
|Chicago Bulls
|Philippines
|Jordan Clarkson
|Utah Jazz
|Serbia
|Bogdan Bogdanović
|Atlanta Hawks
|Serbia
|Nikola Jović
|Miami Heat
|Serbia
|Filip Petrušev
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Slovenia
|Luka Dončić
|Dallas Mavericks
|South Sudan
|Carlik Jones
|Chicago Bulls
|Spain
|Santi Aldama
|Memphis Grizzlies
|USA
|Mikal Bridges
|Brooklyn Nets
|USA
|Cameron Johnson
|Brooklyn Nets
|USA
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Indiana Pacers
|USA
|Austin Reaves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|USA
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|USA
|Bobby Portis
|Milwaukee Bucks
|USA
|Anthony Edwards
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|USA
|Brandon Ingram
|New Orleans Pelicans
|USA
|Jalen Brunson
|New York Knicks
|USA
|Josh Hart
|New York Knicks
|USA
|Paolo Banchero
|Orlando Magic
|USA
|Walker Kessler
|Utah Jazz
The following is a complete list of NBA draftees whose rights are currently held by NBA teams on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*:
|COUNTRY
|NAME
|RIGHTS HELD BY
|Brazil
|Gui Santos
|Golden State Warriors
|China
|Wang Zhelin
|New York Knicks
|France
|Mathias Lessort
|New York Knicks
|Italy
|Gabriele Procida
|Detroit Pistons
|Italy
|Matteo Spagnolo
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Lithuania
|Rokas Jokubaitis
|New York Knicks
|Montenegro
|Bojan Dubljevic
|New York Knicks
|Serbia
|Vanja Marinkovic
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Serbia
|Nikola Milutinov
|Brooklyn Nets
|Spain
|Sergio Llull
|New York Knicks
The following is a complete list of players who previously played in the NBA on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*:
|COUNTRY
|NAME
|Australia
|Dante Exum
|Brazil
|Marcelinho Huertas
|Brazil
|Bruno Caboclo
|Brazil
|Cristiano Felicio
|Brazil
|Raul Neto
|Canada
|Kyle Alexander
|China
|Zhou Qi
|Dominican Republic
|Angel Delgado
|France
|Nando De Colo
|France
|Elie Okobo
|France
|Yakuba Ouattara
|France
|Guerschon Yabusele
|Georgia
|Tornike Shengelia
|Germany
|Isaac Bonga
|Greece
|Kostas Papanikolaou
|Greece
|Giorgos Papagiannis
|Iran
|Hamed Haddadi
|Italy
|Luigi Datome
|Italy
|Nicolo Melli
|Jordan
|Rondae Hollis Jefferson
|Latvia
|Rodions Kurucs
|Latvia
|Dairis Bertāns
|Latvia
|Anžejs Pasečņiks
|Lebanon
|Omari Spellman
|Lithuania
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|Lithuania
|Mindaugas Kuzminskas
|Lithuania
|Donatas Motiejūnas
|Lithuania
|Deividas Sirvydis
|Mexico
|Jorge Gutierrez
|Montenegro
|Marko Simonovic
|Puerto Rico
|Tremont Waters
|Puerto Rico
|John Holland
|Serbia
|Marko Guduric
|Slovenia
|Michael Tobey
|South Sudan
|Wenyen Gabriel
|South Sudan
|Mangok Mathiang
|South Sudan
|Marial Shayok
|Spain
|Álex Abrines
|Spain
|Victor Claver
|Spain
|Rodolfo Fernandez
|Spain
|Usman Garuba
|Spain
|Guillermo Hernangómez
|Spain
|Juan Hernangómez
*As of August 24, 2023 (all rosters subject to change)