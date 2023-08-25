2023 FIBA World Cup

Record 55 NBA players to compete in 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tournament will feature a record 107 combined current NBA players, NBA draftees, and players with NBA experience.

Official release

Anthony Edwards (USA) and Dennis Schroder (Germany) are among the 55 active NBA players representing their countries at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

NEW YORK – A record 55 current NBA players are featured on national team rosters for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Sept. 10, up from 54 in 2019.  The tournament will feature a record 107 combined current NBA players, NBA draftees, and players with NBA experience, up from 103 in 2019.

Twenty-seven of the 32 participating national teams have at least one current NBA player, NBA draftee or a player with NBA experience, and national team rosters include 10 former NBA All-Stars: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves; USA), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder; Canada), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia), Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves; France), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers; USA), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans; USA), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies; USA), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves; Dominican Republic) and Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro).

Outside of the United States, which features a tournament-high 12 NBA players, Australia has the most current NBA players (nine), followed by Canada (seven) and Germany (four).

Additional NBA stats and storylines for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 include:

  • Twenty-four NBA teams are represented on national team rosters, with the Orlando Magic, Jazz, Thunder and Timberwolves each featuring a league-high five players in the tournament, while the New York Knicks and Mavericks each have four players in the tournament.
  • There are 54 players with NBA G League experience on national team rosters.
  • The tournament features 16 players who have participated over the first three seasons of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), including 2023 BAL MVP Nuni Omot, who led Al Ahly (Egypt) to the 2023 BAL Championship after helping his native South Sudan qualify for the country’s first-ever appearance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The BAL is a professional league operated by the NBA and FIBA that features 12 club teams from across Africa and completed its third season in May 2023.
  • Australia National Team and former NBA Global Academy teammates Josh Giddey (Thunder) and Dyson Daniels (Pelicans), current NBA Academy Africa student-athlete Khaman Maluach (South Sudan), NBA Global Academy graduate Cui Yongxi (China) and NBA Academy Latin America participant Jean Montero (Dominican Republic) are poised to become the first current and former NBA Academy student-athletes to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
  • There are 87 former Basketball Without Borders (BWB) campers on national team rosters. BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has been conducted annually since 2001 and has seen 112 former campers advance to the NBA or WNBA.

A total of 80 national teams across four regions – Africa, Americas, Europe and Asia (which includes Oceania) – competed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

New this year, the NBA App and NBA.com will carry FIBA’s digital platform, “Courtside 1891,” allowing fans in 20 countries and territories to purchase the FIBA World Cup Pass and watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.  Beginning with the opening games on Aug. 25 and continuing through the Final on Sept. 10, Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass will offer fans access to live and on-demand games, extended highlights and top plays.  Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass is available for purchase at NBA.com/WorldCup, and the complete game schedule is available at NBA.com/FIBA.

The following is a complete list of current NBA players on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*:

COUNTRY NBA PLAYER NBA TEAM
Angola Bruno Fernando Atlanta Hawks
Australia Patty Mills Atlanta Hawks
Australia Josh Green Dallas Mavericks
Australia Jack White Oklahoma City Thunder
Australia Joe Ingles Orlando Magic
Australia Dyson Daniels New Orleans Pelicans
Australia Josh Giddey Oklahoma City Thunder
Australia Matisse Thybulle Portland Trail Blazers
Australia Xavier Cooks Washington Wizards
Australia Dante Exum Dallas Mavericks
Canada Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks
Canada Luguentz Dort Oklahoma City Thunder
Canada Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets
Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker Minnesota Timberwolves
Canada RJ Barrett New York Knicks
Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder
Canada Kelly Olynyk Utah Jazz
China Kyle Anderson Minnesota Timberwolves
Dominican Republic Lester Quiñones Golden State Warriors
Dominican Republic Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves
Finland Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz
France Nicolas Batum LA Clippers
France Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves
France Evan Fournier New York Knicks
Georgia Goga Bitadze Orlando Magic
Georgia Sandro Mamukelashvili San Antonio Spurs
Germany Daniel Theis Indiana Pacers
Germany Franz Wagner Orlando Magic
Germany Moritz Wagner Orlando Magic
Germany Dennis Schroder Toronto Raptors
Greece Thanasis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks
Italy Simone Fontecchio Utah Jazz
Japan Yuta Watanabe Phoenix Suns
Latvia Dāvis Bertāns Oklahoma City Thunder
Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas New Orleans Pelicans
Montenegro Nikola Vučević Chicago Bulls
Philippines Jordan Clarkson Utah Jazz
Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Atlanta Hawks
Serbia Nikola Jović Miami Heat
Serbia Filip Petrušev Philadelphia 76ers
Slovenia Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks
South Sudan Carlik Jones Chicago Bulls
Spain Santi Aldama Memphis Grizzlies
USA Mikal Bridges Brooklyn Nets
USA Cameron Johnson Brooklyn Nets
USA Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers
USA Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers
USA Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies
USA Bobby Portis Milwaukee Bucks
USA Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves
USA Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans
USA Jalen Brunson New York Knicks
USA Josh Hart New York Knicks
USA Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic
USA Walker Kessler Utah Jazz


The following is a complete list of NBA draftees whose rights are currently held by NBA teams on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*:

COUNTRY NAME RIGHTS HELD BY
Brazil Gui Santos Golden State Warriors
China Wang Zhelin New York Knicks
France Mathias Lessort New York Knicks
Italy Gabriele Procida Detroit Pistons
Italy Matteo Spagnolo Minnesota Timberwolves
Lithuania Rokas Jokubaitis New York Knicks
Montenegro Bojan Dubljevic New York Knicks
Serbia Vanja Marinkovic Memphis Grizzlies
Serbia Nikola Milutinov Brooklyn Nets
Spain Sergio Llull New York Knicks

 

The following is a complete list of players who previously played in the NBA on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*: 

COUNTRY NAME
Australia Dante Exum
Brazil Marcelinho Huertas
Brazil Bruno Caboclo
Brazil Cristiano Felicio
Brazil Raul Neto
Canada Kyle Alexander
China Zhou Qi
Dominican Republic Angel Delgado
France Nando De Colo
France Elie Okobo
France Yakuba Ouattara
France Guerschon Yabusele
Georgia Tornike Shengelia
Germany Isaac Bonga
Greece Kostas Papanikolaou
Greece Giorgos Papagiannis
Iran Hamed Haddadi
Italy Luigi Datome
Italy Nicolo Melli
Jordan Rondae Hollis Jefferson
Latvia Rodions Kurucs
Latvia Dairis Bertāns
Latvia Anžejs Pasečņiks
Lebanon Omari Spellman
Lithuania Ignas Brazdeikis
Lithuania Mindaugas Kuzminskas
Lithuania Donatas Motiejūnas
Lithuania Deividas Sirvydis
Mexico Jorge Gutierrez
Montenegro Marko Simonovic
Puerto Rico Tremont Waters
Puerto Rico John Holland
Serbia Marko Guduric
Slovenia Michael Tobey
South Sudan Wenyen Gabriel
South Sudan Mangok Mathiang
South Sudan Marial Shayok
Spain Álex Abrines
Spain Victor Claver
Spain Rodolfo Fernandez
Spain Usman Garuba
Spain Guillermo Hernangómez
Spain Juan Hernangómez

*As of August 24, 2023 (all rosters subject to change)

Related

Latest