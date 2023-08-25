Record 55 NBA players to compete in 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

NEW YORK – A record 55 current NBA players are featured on national team rosters for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Sept. 10, up from 54 in 2019. The tournament will feature a record 107 combined current NBA players, NBA draftees, and players with NBA experience, up from 103 in 2019.

Twenty-seven of the 32 participating national teams have at least one current NBA player, NBA draftee or a player with NBA experience, and national team rosters include 10 former NBA All-Stars: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves; USA), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder; Canada), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia), Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves; France), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers; USA), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans; USA), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies; USA), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves; Dominican Republic) and Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro).

Outside of the United States, which features a tournament-high 12 NBA players, Australia has the most current NBA players (nine), followed by Canada (seven) and Germany (four).

Additional NBA stats and storylines for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 include:

Twenty-four NBA teams are represented on national team rosters, with the Orlando Magic, Jazz, Thunder and Timberwolves each featuring a league-high five players in the tournament, while the New York Knicks and Mavericks each have four players in the tournament.

There are 54 players with NBA G League experience on national team rosters.

The tournament features 16 players who have participated over the first three seasons of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), including 2023 BAL MVP Nuni Omot, who led Al Ahly (Egypt) to the 2023 BAL Championship after helping his native South Sudan qualify for the country’s first-ever appearance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The BAL is a professional league operated by the NBA and FIBA that features 12 club teams from across Africa and completed its third season in May 2023.

Australia National Team and former NBA Global Academy teammates Josh Giddey (Thunder) and Dyson Daniels (Pelicans), current NBA Academy Africa student-athlete Khaman Maluach (South Sudan), NBA Global Academy graduate Cui Yongxi (China) and NBA Academy Latin America participant Jean Montero (Dominican Republic) are poised to become the first current and former NBA Academy student-athletes to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

There are 87 former Basketball Without Borders (BWB) campers on national team rosters. BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has been conducted annually since 2001 and has seen 112 former campers advance to the NBA or WNBA.

A total of 80 national teams across four regions – Africa, Americas, Europe and Asia (which includes Oceania) – competed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

New this year, the NBA App and NBA.com will carry FIBA’s digital platform, “Courtside 1891,” allowing fans in 20 countries and territories to purchase the FIBA World Cup Pass and watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Beginning with the opening games on Aug. 25 and continuing through the Final on Sept. 10, Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass will offer fans access to live and on-demand games, extended highlights and top plays. Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass is available for purchase at NBA.com/WorldCup, and the complete game schedule is available at NBA.com/FIBA.

The following is a complete list of current NBA players on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*:

COUNTRY NBA PLAYER NBA TEAM Angola Bruno Fernando Atlanta Hawks Australia Patty Mills Atlanta Hawks Australia Josh Green Dallas Mavericks Australia Jack White Oklahoma City Thunder Australia Joe Ingles Orlando Magic Australia Dyson Daniels New Orleans Pelicans Australia Josh Giddey Oklahoma City Thunder Australia Matisse Thybulle Portland Trail Blazers Australia Xavier Cooks Washington Wizards Australia Dante Exum Dallas Mavericks Canada Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks Canada Luguentz Dort Oklahoma City Thunder Canada Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker Minnesota Timberwolves Canada RJ Barrett New York Knicks Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder Canada Kelly Olynyk Utah Jazz China Kyle Anderson Minnesota Timberwolves Dominican Republic Lester Quiñones Golden State Warriors Dominican Republic Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves Finland Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz France Nicolas Batum LA Clippers France Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves France Evan Fournier New York Knicks Georgia Goga Bitadze Orlando Magic Georgia Sandro Mamukelashvili San Antonio Spurs Germany Daniel Theis Indiana Pacers Germany Franz Wagner Orlando Magic Germany Moritz Wagner Orlando Magic Germany Dennis Schroder Toronto Raptors Greece Thanasis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Italy Simone Fontecchio Utah Jazz Japan Yuta Watanabe Phoenix Suns Latvia Dāvis Bertāns Oklahoma City Thunder Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas New Orleans Pelicans Montenegro Nikola Vučević Chicago Bulls Philippines Jordan Clarkson Utah Jazz Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Atlanta Hawks Serbia Nikola Jović Miami Heat Serbia Filip Petrušev Philadelphia 76ers Slovenia Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks South Sudan Carlik Jones Chicago Bulls Spain Santi Aldama Memphis Grizzlies USA Mikal Bridges Brooklyn Nets USA Cameron Johnson Brooklyn Nets USA Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers USA Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers USA Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies USA Bobby Portis Milwaukee Bucks USA Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves USA Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans USA Jalen Brunson New York Knicks USA Josh Hart New York Knicks USA Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic USA Walker Kessler Utah Jazz



The following is a complete list of NBA draftees whose rights are currently held by NBA teams on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*:

COUNTRY NAME RIGHTS HELD BY Brazil Gui Santos Golden State Warriors China Wang Zhelin New York Knicks France Mathias Lessort New York Knicks Italy Gabriele Procida Detroit Pistons Italy Matteo Spagnolo Minnesota Timberwolves Lithuania Rokas Jokubaitis New York Knicks Montenegro Bojan Dubljevic New York Knicks Serbia Vanja Marinkovic Memphis Grizzlies Serbia Nikola Milutinov Brooklyn Nets Spain Sergio Llull New York Knicks

The following is a complete list of players who previously played in the NBA on FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 rosters*:

COUNTRY NAME Australia Dante Exum Brazil Marcelinho Huertas Brazil Bruno Caboclo Brazil Cristiano Felicio Brazil Raul Neto Canada Kyle Alexander China Zhou Qi Dominican Republic Angel Delgado France Nando De Colo France Elie Okobo France Yakuba Ouattara France Guerschon Yabusele Georgia Tornike Shengelia Germany Isaac Bonga Greece Kostas Papanikolaou Greece Giorgos Papagiannis Iran Hamed Haddadi Italy Luigi Datome Italy Nicolo Melli Jordan Rondae Hollis Jefferson Latvia Rodions Kurucs Latvia Dairis Bertāns Latvia Anžejs Pasečņiks Lebanon Omari Spellman Lithuania Ignas Brazdeikis Lithuania Mindaugas Kuzminskas Lithuania Donatas Motiejūnas Lithuania Deividas Sirvydis Mexico Jorge Gutierrez Montenegro Marko Simonovic Puerto Rico Tremont Waters Puerto Rico John Holland Serbia Marko Guduric Slovenia Michael Tobey South Sudan Wenyen Gabriel South Sudan Mangok Mathiang South Sudan Marial Shayok Spain Álex Abrines Spain Victor Claver Spain Rodolfo Fernandez Spain Usman Garuba Spain Guillermo Hernangómez Spain Juan Hernangómez

*As of August 24, 2023 (all rosters subject to change)