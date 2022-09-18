FIBA daily updates: 2022 EuroBasket and AmeriCup scores

With the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers currently paused until the next window of play opens in November, FIBA action now shifts to national competitions. The 2022 EuroBasket tournament to determine Europe’s basketball champion reached its conclusion with Spain’s win on September 18. The 2022 AmeriCup for FIBA teams in the Americas ran from September 2-11, with Argentina claiming the top spot.

Sept. 18 results

Spain 88, France 76

Spain defeated France 88-76 in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Final for the country’s fourth title. The Hernangomez brothers, Raptors forward Juancho and Pelicans center Willy, led the way for Spain, combining for 41 points in Sunday’s championship game.

Sept. 16 results

France 95, Poland 54

France (6-2) dominated Poland (5-3) to reach the EuroBasket Final on Sunday thanks to a standout all-around performance. France nailed 62.5% of its shots overall and hit 57.5% of its 3-pointers, too, while also holding Poland to 18 first-half points. Michal Michalak was Poland’s top scorer with nine points as the team hit just 32.1% of its shots. Former Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele led France with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting while New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier chipped in 10 points and four assists. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert had a quiet day, posting six points, six rebounds and three blocks in his 18 minutes played. France will take on Spain in the 2022 EuroBasket Final; these two teams last tangled for the championship in 2011.

Spain 96, Germany 91

After overcoming another double-digit deficit, Spain surged back to defeat Germany in the semifinals. Spain fought through 11 lead changes and went on a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to advance to the Finals. Dennis Schroder finished with a game-high 30 points, along with eight assists and went 8-for-10 from the field for Germany. Franz Wagner added 15 points, but the duo’s effort wasn’t enough down the stretch. Meanwhile, Spain’s Lorenzo Brown had 29 points to lead his team to their fourth EuroBasket Final in the last six occasions. Brothers Juancho and Willy Hernangomez poured in 13 and 16 points, respectively. Spain will now face off against France in the 2022 EuroBasket Final, which will be a rematch of the 2011 Final.

Sept. 14 results

Poland 90, Slovenia 87

Poland (5-2) took down defending champions Slovenia (5-2) to advance to the semifinals. Mateusz Ponitka led the way, posting a triple-double (26 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists) in the win. Mavericks star Luka Doncic was held to just 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field, while Bulls guard Goran Dragic added 17 points in the losing effort. Poland will take on France in the semifinals with a trip to the EuroBasket championship on the line.

POLAND ARE HEADING TO THE #EUROBASKET SEMI-FINALS FOR THE 1ST TIME SINCE 1971! 🇵🇱#BringTheNoise — #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 14, 2022

France 93, Italy 85

France (5-2) rallied in an overtime thriller to defeat Italy (4-3) and advance to the semifinals. Thomas Heurtel scored in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to the extra period where France took over. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert stuffed the stat sheet in the win as he poured in 19 points and 14 rebounds. Knicks guard Evan Fournier complemented Gobert in the contest, chipping in with 17 points. France will face Poland in the next round.

One step closer to the trophy! 🏆 France 🇫🇷 defeat Italy 🇮🇹 in an OT thriller and will move on to the Semi-Finals!#EuroBasket x #BringTheNoise — #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 14, 2022

Sept. 13 results

Germany 107, Greece 96



Germany (6-1) rallied late before holding off Greece (6-1) to advance to the semifinals. Free-agent guard Dennis Schroder powered Germany’s victory as he finished with 26 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis added 13 points and 16 rebounds, while Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner chipped in 19 points and four rebounds for Germany.

Dennis the Menace did what he does. 😤 📊 26 PTS 8 AST 3 REB to lead Germany back to the #EuroBasket Semis!#BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/cCSogPiDeY — #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 13, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (who was ejected in the fourth quarter for two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls) led Greece with a game-high 31 points and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Dallas Mavericks two-way guard Tyler Dorsey added 13 points and four rebounds. Germany will play Spain on Sept. 16.

Spain 100, Finland 90

Spain (6-1) ousted Finland (4-3) in the first match of the quarterfinals behind a monster performance from the Hernangomez brothers. New Orleans Pelicans big man Willy Hernangomez had 27 points (10-13 FG), five rebounds and a block while Toronto Raptors power forward Juancho Hernangomez tacked on 15 points, four rebounds and one assist.

🇪🇸 @willyhg94 with his best game in a Spanish jersey when it mattered the most 🔥 📊 27 PTS 5 REB 77 FG%#EuroBasket x #BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/wslw6uESyq — #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 13, 2022

Although Finland’s run at EuroBasket is done, it wasn’t without another big showing from Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. He finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in defeat. Spain will play Germany on Sept. 16.