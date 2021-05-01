FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (May 1)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Kevin Porter Jr. (HOU) $6,100 vs. GSW

On Thursday, I had Kevin Porter Jr. listed as one of my favorite value plays against the Milwaukee Bucks, and he exploded for 70.5 FD points at a salary of $5,600. While it’s unlikely that Porter goes off for 70.5 FD points again, the young wing should continue being a go-to scorer for the Houston Rockets as John Wall misses the rest of the season. Porter is poised for another productive showing on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, who play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart (DET) $5,900 at CHA

Along with Porter, Isaiah Stewart was another player I pinpointed as an ideal value play on Thursday. Stewart responded by recording 44 FD points at the price of $5,900. Despite Stewart set to start again on Saturday for the Detroit Pistons, FanDuel didn’t alter his price at all. Stewart should have no trouble hitting 5x value at his current price point for the third consecutive game when he faces the Charlotte Hornets.

Malachi Flynn (TOR) $4,700 at UTA

The Toronto Raptors are going to be without Kyle Lowry on Saturday, opening up more usage for multiple players. Besides Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn should see more playing time on Saturday. Flynn sees a 22.4% usage percentage when the Raptors are without the players that will be out on Saturday, where he averages 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5 assists per 36 minutes.

T.J. McConnell (IND) $5,400 at OKC

Another injury worth monitoring on Saturday is the one to Malcolm Brogdon on the Indiana Pacers. Brogdon suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday and is questionable to suit up against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. If Brogdon is ruled out, T.J. McConnell has averaged 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 14.2 assists per 36 minutes with the players that could be out for Indiana. Besides Brogdon, the statuses of Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb could slightly affect McConnell’s value.

Josh Jackson (DET) $5,400 at CHA

While I called Porter and Stewart’s stellar performances on Thursday, I was wrong about Josh Jackson. Jackson would play only 19 minutes, where he posted a mere 19.4 FD points. That being said, I’m going right back to Jackson as the Pistons will be shorthanded once again. Cory Joseph, Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Wayne Ellington, and Hamidou Diallo are all expected to be out for Detroit on Saturday.

Rui Hachimura (WAS) $4,000 at DAL

Once again, the showdown between the Wizards and the Mavericks could be a popular game to target on Saturday. One way to get a cheap piece of that game is to insert Rui Hachimura into your lineups. Hachimura is returning from an injury, but he’s expected to have his minutes increased versus Dallas. If Hachimura can come close to 30 minutes on Saturday, it’s hard to envision him not returning 5x value at his cheap $4,000 price tag on FanDuel.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (DAL) $4,900 vs. WAS

On the other side of the court, Tim Hardaway Jr. is another cheap piece that could be worth using in lineups. Hardaway took advantage of Luka Doncic being out in the last game as he notched 48.7 FD points. While Doncic is going to be back on the floor versus the Wizards, Hardaway is primed to see the ball more, especially if Kristaps Porzingis is ruled out. Washington plays at the fastest pace in the league, and they have allowed the fourth-most points per game to shooting guards this season.

Moses Brown (OKC) $4,600 vs. IND

Moses Brown was once a must-start player in NBA DFS earlier this season when the Thunder allowed him to join the starting lineup. In recent games, though, Brown has seen an inconsistent role, making him hard to trust every game. In light of that, he did see 32 minutes on Thursday, which allowed him to post 31.1 FD points. If Brown is going to have a productive game again, there isn’t a better matchup than the Pacers on paper, who surrender the most FD points per game to opposing centers this season.

Mo Bamba (ORL) $5,700 vs. MEM

The Orlando Magic don’t have anything to play for besides pride at this point, and they’ve insisted on giving more minutes to some of their younger players. Mo Bamba has benefitted from the increase in playing time, where he’s hit 5x value at his current price point in three out of his past five contests. Bamba has logged 14 steals and blocks in his past five appearances, including four blocks on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, who he faces again on Saturday.

Maxi Kleber (DAL) $3,700 vs. WAS

Seeing that Porzingis sustained another knee injury, I expect him to be sidelined for the Mavericks on Saturday, opening up more opportunities for other guys in the frontcourt. Maxi Kleber is also questionable for Dallas, but he could be worth taking a flier on in a pace-up game against the Wizards if he plays. If Kleber is also ruled out, Nicolo Melli could be a sneaky play on a big slate at $3,600. In the event that Porzingis plays, you could look elsewhere and take a stab at either Juan Toscano-Anderson or Moritz Wagner if you’re keen on playing someone sub $4,000.