FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (May 3)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

T.J. McConnell (PG – IND) $5,200

Assuming Malcolm Brogdon will miss tonight’s game due to injury, McConnell will be locked and loaded to return the best value on the slate tonight. The Pacers’ guard will see an obvious minutes boost that makes his $5,200 price tag quite appealing. Furthermore, the Pacers find themselves in a wonderful fantasy matchup in an incredible pace-up spot vs. the Wizards.

Killian Hayes (PG – DET) $4,400

Hayes has played at least 29 minutes in his last two outings, and I expect him to reach north of 30 tonight. With all the Pistons’ injuries, Hayes will be forced into a higher usage role while seeing the floor more, a great recipe for a solid fantasy outing. He has the ability to reach 30 FanDuel points and is an option in both GPP and cash tournaments.

Josh Jackson (SG – DET) $5,200

Josh Jackson is in a similar position to Hayes … and for the same reason I like Hayes tonight. In fact, I can see Jackson return 6X value tonight. It’s not as if Jackson has been excellent of late, but his minutes have been there, and this is as best of a buy-low spot as any for the Pistons guard.

Daniel Theis (PF – CHI) $5,300

For a bit of a contrarian play this evening, I’m going with Daniel Theis. Nikola Vucevic is questionable, so if the Bulls center plays, then maybe don’t roster Theis in your lineups while the Bulls go up against a tough opponent in the 76ers. Theis should see a minutes and usage bump that will make him worth the $5,300 price tag. He is a GPP only play but should be low-owned, so he offers solid leverage.

Rui Hachimura (SF – WAS) $3,900

In his last four games returning from injury, Hachimura’s usage has slowly crept up, and his minutes have consistently stayed above 28 minutes. While I prefer Hachimura in GPP lineups, you can use him in cash lineups for some salary savings. The Wizards’ small forward is a bit dependent on scoring, but he has the ability to rebound the ball, and I expect him to tally north of 20 FanDuel points.

Willy Hernangomez (C – NO) $5,000

If Steven Adams is in, obviously do not play Hernangomez. Otherwise, he is a great option, and since he is a center, his ownership will be inherently low. The Pelicans center makes a great GPP option in a big pace-up spot against the Warriors.

Saben Lee (PG – DET) $3,500

Lee has a chance to return the highest value on the Pistons tonight. He has been a 1.00 FPPM guy in his last 10 games, and I see him playing right north of 20 minutes tonight to return phenomenal value.

Patrick Williams (SF – CHI) $3,800

If Vucevic is out, the whole Bulls lineup should see a fantasy boost. I expect Patrick Williams not only to see the floor more but with a higher usage rating as well. Williams has played north of 30 minutes in each of his last two games, and last time out vs. the Hawks, he tallied 26 FanDuel points. Even if Vuc does play, I could still see Williams as a solid GPP choice for tonight.

Tobias Harris (PF – PHI) $6,900

On the other side of the ball, Tobias Harris represents a great potential to return the best value out of any power forward. The Chicago defense is not great, and Harris has been playing at a rate of 1.14 FPPM over his last five games. I see him playing around 35 minutes, making a solid GPP or cash option.