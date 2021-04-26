FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Apr.26)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Tyrese Haliburton (SG – SAC) $6,100

The Kings rookie has been a staple in my articles because he always has a solid chance to break the slate with his value. In his last five games, he’s been playing at a 0.93 FPPM clip and he has the easy potential to play 30 minutes. In his last game against Golden State, Haliburton posted 41.6 FanDuel points. I see him as a great GPP or cash play as he holds the potential to return the best value on the slate.

Boban Marjanovic (C – DAL) $3,500

On the other side of the ball, three starters for Dallas are listed as questionable, including Kristaps Porzingis. If really any of them are ruled out, there will be more time given to someone like Boban. At $3,500, Marjanovic will offer a solid contrarian option in the center position, especially if Porzingis is ruled out, and he will save you plenty of money for you to spend up elsewhere.

Cedi Osman (SF – CLE) $3,500

After returning from injury, Osman put up just shy of 30 FanDuel points vs. Washington yesterday. If he can play 37 minutes, then I can expect him to play north of 30 tonight, and be able to return great value. Osman has been averaging 0.74 FPPM of late, so even if he does play 30 minutes, he should still give you great value to use in either your cash or GPP lineups.

Gorgui Dieng (C – SA) $3,500

As another player in the $3,500 club, Dieng finds himself in a great matchup tonight against Washington. Despite dealing with a shoulder injury of late, the Spurs center should play regular minutes tonight and at such a cheap price, he is another contrarian center option to save some money on.

Brandon Clarke (PF – MEM) $3,800

Clarke has been consistently playing near 20 minutes, and I think now is a great time to buy low on the Grizzlies’ power forward, because I only expect his stock to rise from here. His FPPM has been steady above 1.05 this season so even if that dips to 1.00 tonight I can see him returning 5X value relatively easily.

Gary Harris (SG – ORL) $3,800

Harris has been starting each of his last six games and has reached a 20% usage rate pretty consistently. At such a cheap price for a starter, he is worth the risk in your GPP lineups. I expect Harris to score north of 20 fantasy points with a ceiling of 30. I can’t imagine him to be high-owned, but his chance of having a boom game will be higher than his ownership, making him a great leverage option.

Saben Lee (PG – DET) $3,500

For anyone playing a team that has been a fantasy gold mine like the Hawks, I see Saben Lee as another value option tonight. Keep an eye on lineup news, because there is a good chance that Cory Joseph starts over him, but Lee is the better value option. The Pistons guard has been a 1.00 FPPM guy in his last 10 games and I see him playing right around 20 minutes tonight, to reach roughly 5.5X value.

Ish Smith (PG – WAS) $3,600

With Bradley Beal and Rui Hachimura both questionable for tonight, Smith is in a great position to return some solid value, especially against a team that has allowed high fantasy points to opposing point guards. Smith is a bit riskier of a play so I would use him in GPP lineups only, but he can still reach a ceiling of 30 FanDuel points if things fall his way.

Cameron Johnson (SF – PHO) $4,100

Despite not playing in the best matchup, Cameron Johnson still sets up as someone who can return solid value on the slate. The Suns small forward has been consistently playing 30 minutes or more, despite not starting. Jae Crowder is questionable for tomorrow so if he doesn’t play then Johnson can return even more value.