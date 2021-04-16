FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Apr. 16)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Tyler Herro (SG – MIA) $4,900

In a wonderful matchup, the sophomore Heat guard looks primed to return solid value for his $4,900 price tonight vs. the Timberwolves. While previously dealing with a foot injury, Herro appears to be OK handling a normal workload. I expect the Kentucky product to reach right around 30 points, with a ceiling right around 45. He makes a fine cash play and an even better GPP play due to his ability to reach a ceiling.

Bismack Biyombo (C – CHA) $3,500

The Hornets center finds himself in a juicy matchup, as the Nets offer an increased pace of play and a bad defense. All you need for Biyombo to return 5X value is 17.5 FanDuel points, a number he’s reached in each of his last two appearances vs. tougher opponents. Tonight, I see him more capable of reaching 6X value, and his ownership will be quite low with the bigger slate and so many options at the center position.

Terry Rozier (PG – CHA) $7,000

In another “target players playing the Nets” spot, we have Scary Terry. The Hornets guard went off last game, tallying 54.4 FanDuel points against the Cavaliers. While I don’t expect him to run that back, his usage rate has consistently sat around 25%, so he will be given plenty of opportunities to produce over his expected 34-38 minutes played.

Svi Mykhailiuk (SG – OKC) $3,400

I consistently cover the Thunder guard as a value play, but with his price so cheap and his minutes consistently reaching 20+, he is quite a low-risk option. I’d prefer him more so in cash lineups simply because his ceiling isn’t exactly the highest, but I still see him perfectly capable of reaching 6X value.

Isaiah Roby (PF – OKC) $4,100

In his two games back from injury, Roby hasn’t performed the best, but I think this is a solid buy-low spot for the Thunder power forward. Presuming he starts, Roby should see the floor for around 25 minutes, and at such a low price, the risk isn’t high at all, especially considering how we’ve seen two floor games out of him recently.

Rudy Gay (PF – SA) $3,900

The 34-year-old is in one of the best matches of the entire slate. His usage rate has been all over the place, and for that reason, I see him more of a GPP play with a little bit higher of a risk. His minutes consistently sit around 20, and I expect him to score just over 20 FanDuel points, with a ceiling of 35.

Reggie Jackson (PG – LAC) $5,600

Coming off a thrilling game on Wednesday, Reggie Jackson is poised for another solid outing. Jackson’s usage rate has seen a steady uptick and nearly reached 30% last game. I see the Clippers’ point guard as a great cash or GPP play, especially if Kawhi Leonard is out with his foot injury. Facing off against a difficult 76ers defense, Jackson should be low-owned and provide some solid leverage as well.

Caleb Martin (SF – CHA) $3,500

Martin potentially offers the best value out of anyone from the position with such a favorable matchup in the notoriously difficult small forward spot. With the injuries impacting the Hornets, Martin should see more time on the floor. He is an exclusive GPP play for me, however, because despite being able to reach 38.5 FanDuel points two games ago, he only reached 6.5 last time out. Martin is in a great punt spot but also can potentially return ridiculous value.

Sekou Doumbouya (PF – DET) $3,500

If you’re looking for a risky punt spot at power forward, Doumbouya is your guy. With the injuries impacting the Pistons, Doumbouya should garner the start. He has shown what he can do when he tallies 20 minutes, which is how many minutes I expect him to reach, if not more. He is still unproven, so use him exclusively in GPP spots.