FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Apr. 15)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Draymond Green (GSW) $7,100 at CLE:

Kelly Oubre Jr. is doubtful for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. If Oubre does miss Thursday’s game, Draymond Green gets even more usage on the floor for the Warriors. It has been well documented how well Green plays when Curry is in the starting lineup, especially when he’s the main facilitator. Expect Green to follow up his performance of 59 FD points on Wednesday with another productive outing on Thursday.

Bobby Portis (MIL) $6,000 at ATL:

Similar to last Thursday, we are going to operate as if Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be sidelined for the Milwaukee Bucks, which opens up tons of value on the Bucks. Whenever Giannis has been out, Bobby Portis is the lucky player that joins the starting lineup. In the past six games (the games that Antetokounmpo has missed), Portis has hit 5x value at his current price four times.

Darius Garland (CLE) $6,700 vs. GSW:

The Cleveland Cavaliers were without Collin Sexton on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, allowing Darius Garland to see an uptick in usage. Seeing that Sexton is dealing with a nagging groin injury, he could very well miss his third consecutive game on Thursday. If Garland gets a chance to play without Sexton again against the Warriors, he could be a nice mid-tier option at point guard that could save salary for another position.

Khris Middleton (MIL) $7,800 at ATL:

Once again, all signs point toward Antetokounmpo being out for the Bucks again on Thursday. While Milwaukee waits for Giannis to get back to 100%, Khris Middleton should continue being a focal point of their offense. Middleton has played in five of the last six games that Antetokounmpo has missed, logging an impressive 29.6 percent usage percentage in that span. He’s also seemingly found his rhythm, combining for 89.2 FD points in his last two outings.

Deandre Ayton (PHO) $7,400 vs. SAC:

The highest over-under on Thursday is in the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings. Provided that, it’s going to be popular to have a few pieces from the Suns and Kings. One player who should be popular is Deandre Ayton, who should have no trouble dominating Sacramento’s bigs without Richaun Holmes on the floor. Ayton has compiled 18+ points and 10+ rebounds in four out of his last six contests, and he should be able to produce those numbers in a pace-up game on Thursday.

Taurean Prince (CLE) $5,300 vs. GSW:

On small slates like these, we have to find value somewhere, and while Taurean Prince isn’t extremely cheap, he’s cheap enough to be considered a value play. Prince has been utilized as a key bench player for the Cavaliers in recent games, including a 25-minute showing on Wednesday. If Cleveland allows Prince to have a sixth-man role amid Sexton’s absence, then he could give you 5x value versus the Warriors on Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton (SAC) $5,400 at PHO:

With Buddy Hield returning to the starting lineup on Wednesday, Tyrese Haliburton was relegated back to the bench. However, Haliburton coming off of the bench is better for his fantasy value as he doesn’t have to compete with De’Aaron Fox in the starting lineup for possessions. Even though Haliburton doesn’t have the best matchup against the Suns, if he’s the sixth man on Thursday, then he could be a cheaper piece to have shares of in the expected high-scoring affair.

Kevin Huerter (ATL) $5,400 vs. MIL:

As previously mentioned, there aren’t many value options at shooting guard – maybe besides Isaac Okoro. With us needing to look for ways to save salary at certain spots, Kevin Huerter is a solid choice. The Atlanta Hawks have been trying to give other guys not named Trae Young a chance to get involved in the offense. Huerter has played in 30+ minutes in his last four games and has hit 5x value at his current price twice in those four games.

Cameron Payne (PHO) $3,900 vs. SAC:

Given the fact that there are only four games on Thursday, being contrarian is tough to do. One way to be somewhat contrarian is to spend down at point guard to get Cameron Payne into your lineup. While Payne is an extremely risky play, he’s received 20+ minutes in the past three games, where he’s reached 5x value in all three. Inserting Payne into your lineup is an easy way to afford Curry at the point guard spot.

Hassan Whiteside (SAC) $5,000 at PHO:

The Kings were sans Holmes on Wednesday, allowing Hassan Whiteside to get some run at the center position. Whiteside was efficient in his 22 minutes of action, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a steal versus the Washington Wizards. It’s hard to trust Whiteside on a nightly basis due to Sacramento’s unwillingness to play him consistently. But if Whiteside gets another chance to get increased play on Thursday, he’s averaged 19.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per 36 minutes this season. If you aren’t willing to take a chance on Whiteside, Kevon Looney at $3,500 is another way to save salary at center.