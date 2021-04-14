FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Apr. 14)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Christian Wood (HOU) $7,500

Wood could be facing a Turner-less Pacers squad, but even if the talented center does suit up, Wood’s salary is far too low. The big man has averaged 39.2 FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) on the year, good for 5.2x value, and he’ll play in what should be a high-scoring game, as these teams both rank top-seven in pace. It helps that the Pacers surrender the sixth-most FDPPG to centers.

Malcolm Brogdon (IND) $7,300

Like Wood, Brogdon should benefit from a fast-paced, high-scoring game. He should also benefit from the matchup, as the Rockets give up the sixth-most FDPPG to opposing point guards. Brogdon has averaged 49.2 FDPPG (6.7x value) over his last two games, and I expect him to keep that momentum rolling into tonight’s game.

Marcus Morris (LAC) $5,600

This pick is a bit speculative — if Kawhi Leonard returns, avoid Morris; if Leonard sits, start Morris. The reasoning here is that Morris has excelled when Leonard misses time — he has averaged 38.1 FDPPG (6.8x value) over his last two outings, both of which were games that Leonard missed.

Tyrese Haliburton (SAC) $5,500

Our projections are all over Haliburton on this slate, as they expect him to hit 5.9x value even if Hield suits up. The Kings are slated to face the Wizards tonight, and Washington gives up the third-most FDPPG to point guards and the fifth-most FDPPG to shooting guards, where Haliburton sees a combined 84% of his minutes. Combine that with the slate’s highest posted total, and you have a recipe for a slate-winning performance.

Kent Bazemore (GSW) $5,100

Bazemore will probably see more playing time with Wiseman done for the year and Kelly Oubre doubtful. He played 30-plus minutes in his last two outings, through which he averaged 26.5 FDPPG (5.2x value), and he’ll take on the lowly Thunder tonight. The full-game total for tonight’s matchup against Oklahoma City isn’t especially high (223), but Golden State’s implied team total (117.3) is nothing to scoff at.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (DAL) $4,800

The Grizzlies give up the most FDPPG to opposing small forwards, and that’s where Hardaway spends 81% of his minutes. He hasn’t set the world on fire recently, as he failed to hit 5x value in his last three games, but you can exploit his cratered salary as a result. He averages 23.7 FDPPG (4.9x value), so he just needs to have a slightly above-average result in a fantastic matchup to hit value. It helps that this game’s posted total is reasonably high (225.5).

Moses Brown (OKC) $4,700

There are a pair of heavily discounted centers at FanDuel tonight, and you may want to avoid spending up at the position as a result. Brown is the first of these, and he’ll take on the Wiseman-less Warriors tonight. The Thunder are on a back-to-back, but Brown played just 26 minutes last night, so he should be reasonably fresh. He is averaging 26.8 FDPPG (5.7x value) through his last three.

Reggie Bullock (NYK) $4,000

The Pelicans give up the most made threes per game (15), and Bullock leads the Knicks in made threes (2.2) and attempted threes (5.6). New York should heavily feature the sharpshooting veteran because of their opponent’s vulnerable perimeter defense, and he should easily hit value against this salary. He has gone for 5x value in four of his last six while averaging 22.2 FDPPG (5.6x value).

Ish Smith (WAS) $3,600

I don’t love Smith tonight, but he has more value than usual because of the matchup. Smith still managed to post 17.4 FD points (4.8x value) in Bradley Beal’s full return to action on Monday, and he should continue to see around 15-20 minutes per game. Against a defense like Sacramento’s, that’s a recipe for value at this low of a price.

Kevon Looney (GSW) $3,500

FanDuel knows that Wiseman is hurt, right? Though Looney isn’t a high-upside asset, he has averaged 19.2 FDPPG (5.5x value) over his last two games, and that’s quite attractive at a price this low. He may not have the slate-winning ability of more expensive guys like Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic, but he can help you stuff your lineup with studs elsewhere.