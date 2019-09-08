Dwyane Wade plans to work out with LeBron James before games this season

Top Stories

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade recently retired from the NBA, but don’t expect that to keep him away from the game.

Wade — who moved to Los Angeles this summer — spoke with the Los Angeles Times about post-retirement plans, which include training with LeBron James at Staples Center before Lakers games this season.

“You’re definitely going to see me out there,” Wade told LA Times writer Arash Markazi. “I’ll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can.”

While Wade says he’s “done” playing professional basketball, his trainer is making him stay in shape, “just in case something happens.”

“I’m going to stay in shape because you never know,” Wade said. “Never say never.”

Wade and LeBron played together for four seasons in the NBA (three seasons in Miami, one in Cleveland). Now their sons — Zaire Wade, a senior, and Bronny James, a freshman — will be on the same high school basketball team for the first time at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth.

“It’s crazy,” Wade said. “It’s something we never even talked about. Even when we were together in Miami, they didn’t go to the same school. At this time in both of their high school lives, to be able to put them together to hopefully do something special this year at Sierra Canyon is great.”

Wade retired this offseason as a 13-time NBA All-Star with career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

