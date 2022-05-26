DraftKings and FanDuel NBA DFS: Thursday, May 26

Stephen Curry and Golden State look to close out the West Finals at home in Game 5.

It’s been a successful week for yours truly because I actually had the optimal lineup on FanDuel Tuesday night! That means I’m seeing this Golden State-Dallas series well, and we’re going to look to give you one more good article before this series abruptly ends.

Dallas avoided the first elimination game, and they have three more to go. Their Game 4 performance was one of the best of the season, leading by nearly 30 points in the second half. That’s the team we saw against Phoenix, and it’s sad that they’ve dug themselves such a large hole against a team like this.

Injury Report

Core Plays

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $11,000 DraftKings, $15,500 FanDuel

Outside of Luka Doncic, Curry has been the best player in this series. The former MVP has recaptured that form, scoring at least 38 DraftKings points in 12 of his last 14 games. The sharpshooter also provides a 44-point average in that span, which is the same stud we saw for most of the regular season. A guy like Curry playing an elimination game at home is a recipe for success, and he should be one of the first players you put into your lineup!

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,600 DraftKings, $16,500 FanDuel

We just said that Curry should be one of your first selections, but Luka should be the first choice no matter what. This guy is the safest bet for the highest-scoring player on any slate, scoring at least 53 DK points in 22 of his last 23 games. He’s also got a ridiculous 58-point average in that span, scoring at least 66 fantasy points in each of his previous three outings. He’s doing everything for Dallas right now, which will continue in this must-win game. Lock in Doncic before doing anything else.

GPP Targets

Andrew Wiggins (SG/SF – GSW): $8,000 DraftKings, $13,000 FanDuel

Wiggins has been Golden State’s second-best player in this series, and it’s fun watching him play at a career level. The former top pick has at least 34 DraftKings points in four of his last five games, averaging 36 DK points per game across 37 minutes a night. The playing time is that high to oppose Luka, and it appears Wiggins won’t get much rest for the remainder of this series. As long as he’s playing 40 minutes a night, Wig should be $1,000 more on each site.

Reggie Bullock (SG/SF – DAL): $6,400 DraftKings, $8,500 FanDuel

Bullock has shown why he’s a GPP player in his last two games. The three-and-D wingman went 0-for-10 in Game 4 and followed it up with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting in Game 5. What’s really important about Bullock is his role, regularly firing up 10 threes a game while playing 40 minutes a night. He’s actually played at least 31 minutes in all 17 playoff games, establishing one of the highest floors for someone in this price range. If he gets hot and gets a few steals like he’s capable of, Bullock will be in every optimal lineup out there.

Value Plays

Dorian Finney-Smith (SF/PF – DAL): $6,600 DraftKings, $11,000 FanDuel

Finney-Smith and Bullock have the same role on this team. They’re being asked to play tough defense, make a few three’s and play a full 40-45 minutes. DFS has been the better of the two, averaging 25 DK points per game in these playoffs. That looks even better since he dropped a 35-point game in Game 5, playing at least 39 minutes in the last three games of this series. As long as he’s playing 40 minutes, DFS should be in your lineup to pair with Curry and Doncic.

Kevon Looney (PF/C – GSW): $7,000 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

Looney has been a revelation in this series. The Mavs have one of the worst frontcourts in the NBA, and it’s allowing Loon to feast. Kevon has at least 26 DK points in four of his last five games, generating a 30-point average in that span. That’s all you can hope for from such an affordable player, mainly since he’s playing 30 minutes a night. The big man averaged 34 fantasy points per game when he played 30-plus minutes in the regular season and will produce as long as he’s out there.

