DraftKings and FanDuel NBA DFS: Friday, May 20

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks look to bounce back against Golden State in Game 2 of the West Finals.

After watching Miami and Boston go at it on Thursday, we get Game 2 of this Golden State-Dallas matchup here. If Game 1 is any indication, the Warriors could carve up the Mavericks. We’re hoping that it stays competitive, but who knows what will happen at this point. With that said, the Mavs went down 2-0 against Phoenix and won that series in seven games.

Create the optimal lineup using our NBA DFS lineup optimizer >>

Injury Report

Core Plays

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $11,400 DraftKings, $15,500 FanDuel

Curry was cooking a different type of stew in Game 1, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. If the best shooter of all time is doing that, he needs to be in every lineup. That has led to Curry scoring at least 44 DraftKings points in four of his last five games. Many people believe he’s the best bet for Finals MVP, and he could be named Western Conference finals MVP as well. On a single-game slate, you simply can’t fade Curry.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $13,600 DraftKings, $16,500 FanDuel

Everything we just said about Curry goes for Doncic. This is the best fantasy producer left in the postseason, and he should be the first selection in every lineup out there. Doncic had just 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in Game 1, but that was his worst outing in a month. That shows how ridiculous Doncic has been, scoring at least 51 DK points in his previous 19 games. He has his average approaching 60 fantasy points per game as well, and you know he’ll be hungry with his team down in this series.

GPP Targets

Reggie Bullock (SG/SF – DAL): $5,000 DraftKings, $10,000 FanDuel

Bullock must be tired at this point. The man with the goofy haircut played 35 minutes in Game 1, despite Golden State winning in blowout fashion. That’s far from surprising, with Reggie averaging 21 DK points per game across 40 minutes a night in this series. Any shooter playing 40 minutes is brutal to avoid because he could get hot at any given time. The minutes also give him a lovely floor, and that’s the perfect pairing with guys like Luka and Curry.

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $4,800 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

Looney was the surprise of Game 1, but this guy quietly had a fantastic year. The big man started at center for most of the season and always produces when given an opportunity. In fact, he has at least 23 DK points in three of his last four games, generating a 26-point average in that span. That’s a genuinely ridiculous number from such an affordable player, and nobody in this weak Dallas frontcourt can match up with this big man. Loon has shown that by scoring at least 23 DK points in each of their last three meetings, flirting with a 30-point average in that stretch.

Value Plays

Andrew Wiggins (SG/SF – GSW): $7,600 DraftKings, $11,500 FanDuel

Wiggins is being disrespected in the DFS community. This has been one of the safest bets for 25-30 DK points all season, and he’s being priced way too low. The All-Star has at least 29 DraftKings points in six of his last seven games, posting a 35-point average in those six fixtures. Good luck finding that from another player in this price range, especially since people forget just how good this guy can be. He’s done damage against Dallas all season, scoring at least 26 fantasy points in all five of their matchups, en route to a 33-point average.

Dorian Finney-Smith (SF/PF – DAL): $6,600 DraftKings, $9,000 FanDuel

Finney-Smith and Bullock never come off the floor for Dallas. It’s their defense that makes them so valuable, with DFS averaging 25 DK points per game across 38 minutes a night in their 14 postseason games. Getting 25 fantasy points might not sound remarkable, but it’s a lot more tolerable at this price tag. It allows you to get Curry and Doncic into your lineup because that’s a mandatory first step in these one-game slates. As long as you do that, Finney-Smith’s 25 DK points should be plenty at this salary.

Advantageous Pricing

* * *

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.