DraftKings and FanDuel NBA DFS: Tuesday, May 24

We have our first elimination game of the conference finals. Dallas is facing elimination after Golden State pulled out a road win in Game 3. It was a tightly fought battle, but the Mavericks didn’t have the horses to compete with the Warriors.

Injury Report

Core Plays

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $11,600 DraftKings, $15.500 FanDuel

Curry has been cooking in this series, and it’s clear he wants to end this thing as soon as possible. The former MVP has at least 44 DraftKings points in eight of his last 10 games, averaging nearly 50 fantasy points per game in that span. This is simply the greatest shooter of all time playing his best basketball, and it makes him impossible to fade with only two teams in action. Curry has destroyed Dallas all year, too, scoring at least 41 DK points in all six of their matchups this season.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $14,400 DraftKings, $16,500 FanDuel

Doncic is carrying Dallas right now, and he’s simply the best player in fantasy basketball. The Slovenian has at least 51 fantasy points in 21 of his last 22 games, dropping 61 or more in four of his previous five outings. That’s right on par with his average in that sensational stretch, and you know Luka will be feeling it in this elimination game. In his three career elimination games, Doncic is averaging 65 fantasy points per game! Just use Doncic and Curry, then build the rest of your lineup after that!

GPP Targets

Spencer Dinwiddie (PG/SG – DAL): $6,800 DraftKings, $10,000 FanDuel

Dinwiddie has been Dallas’ second-best player in this series, and it’s clear that’s not good enough for the Mavs to compete. In any case, it’s made Dinwiddie one of the best values for DFS. The former Detroit guard had 26 points and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Game 3, averaging nearly 30 fantasy points per game across his last five outings. That’s the stud we saw in the regular season, and it’s clear he loves playing Golden State. In their five meetings this season, Dinwiddie is averaging 29 fantasy points per game!

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $7,000 DraftKings, $12.500 FanDuel

Looney has killed Dallas throughout this series. The Mavs have one of the worst frontcourts in the NBA, and it’s allowing Looney to feast. The big man has at least 26 DraftKings points in four straight games, posting a 34-point average in that span. That’s all you can ask for from a player in this price range, and it’s clear that Golden State will give this guy all the playing time he can handle in such a premier matchup.

Value Plays

Dorian Finney-Smith (SF/PF – DAL): $6,600 DraftKings, $9.000 FanDuel

Finney-Smith is hard to take off the floor. Dallas needs him out there as much as possible, playing him 38 minutes a night in this postseason. He’s also averaging 24 DraftKings points per game in that span, regularly scoring between 20-25 DK points. He’s been even better at home in these playoffs, averaging close to 30 fantasy points per game. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him play a full 48 minutes in this elimination game, and it would make him a great pairing with the studs mentioned above.

Reggie Bullock (SG/SF – DAL): $5,800 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

To say Bullock had a bad night in Game 3 would be an understatement. The wingman missed all 10 of his shots to go scoreless across 39 minutes. The important thing is that the usage was still there, and he did collect four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. If he does that and knocks down his usual 40% of his shots, Bullock should be fine with the 40 minutes a night Dallas is giving him. You might be scared after that dud but trust the playing time and usage from such a cheap player.

Advantageous Pricing

