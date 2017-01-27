Uncategorized

Nuggets mascot gets KO'd by UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk

NBA.com Staff

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky has never been one to shy away from a fight in his career. Over the years, he’s taken on Charles Barkley, the Lakers and got into it a little bit with Russell Westbrook, too.

Last night as the Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns, Rocky decided to challenge UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She is in town as a guest on this week’s UFC on Fox 23 event and showed the mascot just how far he has to go to get to her level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.