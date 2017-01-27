Nuggets mascot gets KO'd by UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky has never been one to shy away from a fight in his career. Over the years, he’s taken on Charles Barkley, the Lakers and got into it a little bit with Russell Westbrook, too.

Last night as the Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns, Rocky decided to challenge UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She is in town as a guest on this week’s UFC on Fox 23 event and showed the mascot just how far he has to go to get to her level.

