Clippers unveil new Statement Edition uniform for 2022-23

Los Angeles, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms, which bring back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and the Los Angeles wordmark designed by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. The Clippers will first wear the new Statement Edition uniforms on Wednesday, November 9 when they host the Lakers on ESPN. A Clippers Statement Edition court featuring the Mister Cartoon-designed wordmark at center court will be used for the 10 home wear dates, which are most Wednesday and Thursday games played at Crypto.com Arena.

A closer look at the 2022/23 𝕷𝖔𝖘 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖘 Statement Edition. This uniform symbolizes the team's driven mindset, relentless style of basketball and the commitment to the city of 𝕷𝖔𝖘 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖘. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 29, 2022

The Mister Cartoon-designed Los Angeles wordmark first appeared on the Clippers’ 2019-20 City Edition jerseys as a black wordmark on white jerseys. The following season the colorway was flipped to feature a white wordmark on black jerseys.

The 2022-23 Statement Edition continues the Clippers’ tradition of paying tribute to their maritime history through their uniforms. The sail design that debuted on the first-ever City Edition uniform in 2017-18 is positioned on the side of this season’s jerseys and shorts. CLIPPER NATION is spelled out in maritime signal flags on the jock tag, like on all Clippers core edition uniforms since ’17-’18 and the red and blue piping around the left and right arms of the jersey represent maritime navigational lights.