Timberwolves reveal Statement Edition uniforms for 2022-23

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping for big things in 2022-23 after an offseason trade for big man Rudy Gobert. They’re also adopting a new colorway for their Statement Edition uniforms for 2022-23 as well.
Per the team, the Timberwolves’ new look is “inspired by a wolfpack’s nighttime journey” and features a contrasting color scheme of green and grey.
“Like the team’s namesake on the hunt under the Northern Lights, the Timberwolves Statement Edition uniform is reflective and representative of the team’s alter ego and carries a confident and driven attitude,” Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said in a statement. “Fans will get to feel and bring a whole new energy to Statement Saturdays.”
Powerful. Relentless. Bold.
It's our time to make a 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. pic.twitter.com/xuTZYfhzUO
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 15, 2022
