CJ McCollum to return from broken foot Tuesday vs. Pelicans

Portland's high-scoring backcourt is set to be restored for the sixth-place Blazers.

From NBA.com Staff

CJ McCollum’s return comes with Portland still fighting for sure footing in the Western Conference playoff race.

Portland finally has some good news on the injury front.

CJ McCollum, who has not played in eight weeks due to a hairline fracture in his left foot, is not on the Trail Blazers’ injury report for the team’s nationally televised home game against New Orleans on Tuesday. The long-time Blazers guard was enjoying a career season, averaging 26.7 ppg on 47.3% shooting, before suffering the injury on Jan. 16 against Atlanta.

Portland has managed to stay well within the Western Conference playoff race despite a rash of injuries to McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and Harry Giles. All-Star guard Damian Lillard has upped his game in their absence, averaging 31.2 ppg, 8.5 apg and 4.2 rpg since McCollum went down for the sixth-place Blazers.

Portland has not missed the playoffs since drafting McCollum 10th overall in 2013, a stretch that has made him and Lillard synonymous with the franchise and includes a trip to the conference finals in 2019.

