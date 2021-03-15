CJ McCollum to return from broken foot Tuesday vs. Pelicans

Portland finally has some good news on the injury front.

CJ McCollum, who has not played in eight weeks due to a hairline fracture in his left foot, is not on the Trail Blazers’ injury report for the team’s nationally televised home game against New Orleans on Tuesday. The long-time Blazers guard was enjoying a career season, averaging 26.7 ppg on 47.3% shooting, before suffering the injury on Jan. 16 against Atlanta.

Portland has managed to stay well within the Western Conference playoff race despite a rash of injuries to McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and Harry Giles. All-Star guard Damian Lillard has upped his game in their absence, averaging 31.2 ppg, 8.5 apg and 4.2 rpg since McCollum went down for the sixth-place Blazers.

Portland has not missed the playoffs since drafting McCollum 10th overall in 2013, a stretch that has made him and Lillard synonymous with the franchise and includes a trip to the conference finals in 2019.