CJ McCollum (foot sprain) to miss at least 1 week

Portland's second-leading scorer is recovering from a foot injury suffered Saturday against the Hawks.

From NBA.com Staff

CJ McCollum is in the midst of a career-best scoring season.

If the Portland Trail Blazers hope to keep their recent rhythm rolling for another week, they’ll have to do so without their second-leading scorer.

Guard CJ McCollum will have the left foot sprain he suffered on Saturday re-evaluated in a week, Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters on Monday. McCollum injured his foot on a drive to the basket in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. As he came down, Clint Capela appeared to step on his foot and it twisted.

McCollum remained in the game until halftime and accounted for 16 points and one assist in 19 minutes.

Portland has won five of its last six games and McCollum has been an instrumental player for the team all season. He is in the midst of a career-best season in terms of scoring average (26.7 ppg) and ranks second on the team in assists (5.0 apg) and steals (1.3 spg) while leading Portland in 3-pointers made (63).

