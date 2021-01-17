Top Stories

CJ McCollum exits with left ankle sprain, does not return

The Blazers guard suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday night’s game against the Hawks.

From NBA.com News Services

CJ McCollum leaves with an left ankle injury just 2 nights Jusuf Nurkic fractures his right wrist.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half of Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks and did not return for the second half.

McCollum injured his foot on a drive to the basket in the first quarter. As he came down, Clint Capela appeared to step on his foot and it twisted.

McCollum remained in the game until halftime and accounted for 16 points and one assist in 19 minutes.

The Blazers overcame McCollum’s absence and rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Hawks 112-106.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports McCollum will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

