CJ McCollum elected as new NBPA president, replacing Chris Paul

McCollum will begin his four-year term as new president immediately.

From NBA.com News Services

CJ McCollum will serve as the new president for the National Basketball Player’s Association.

CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers was elected President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) at Saturday’s Board of NBPA Player Representatives. McCollum replaces Chris Paul, who served as president for eight years. 

 

Additionally, Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics was voted by the players as the new NBPA vice president.

McCollum and Williams will join the NBPA Executive Committee alongside Andre Iguodala (First VP), Harrison Barnes (Secretary-Treasurer), Bismack Biyombo (VP), Malcolm Brogdon (VP), Jaylen Brown (VP), Kyrie Irving (VP) and Garrett Temple (VP).

