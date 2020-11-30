City Edition Jerseys

Memphis Grizzlies: Grit, Grind & Groove

Music has long been tied to the soul of Memphis. A new energy emerges from the team on the court, inspired by Isaac Hayes.

As new energy emerges from the team on the court, this season’s Nike NBA City Edition Jersey is inspired by Stax Studios and Isaac Hayes, who brought a new sound from the city to the world.

Highlighted by gold detailing and embossed design language, the jerseys serve as a tribute to the gilded sounds that defined deep-rooted soul music of Memphis.

