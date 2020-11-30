City Edition Jerseys

Charlotte Hornets: Buzz City Minted

Buzz City sets the gold standard with the 2020-21 Jordan NBA Charlotte Hornets City Edition Jersey.

Buzz City sets the gold standard with the 2020-21 Jordan NBA Charlotte Hornets City Edition Jersey.

Paying homage to Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush, “Buzz City” is positioned proudly across the chest, repping the community amid gold and granite pinstripes set against a bold, and literal, mint background. Shop Now

Hornets’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.