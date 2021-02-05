Top Stories

Christian Wood reinjures right ankle, leaves game in wheelchair

Wood was able to walk off the court under his own power at first, before allowing his teammates to assist him.

NBA.com media reports

Christian Wood had to be helped to the locker room after rolling his right ankle in the third quarter. 

Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood left Thursday’s game at Memphis after rolling the same right ankle that caused him to miss three games in January.

The injury occurred in the third quarter, when Wood was fouled on a transition play by Ja Morant. Wood pounded the floor in agony and remained down for much of the timeout.

Wood initially attempted to stay in the game to shoot the free throws, but his teammates talked him out of that idea.

Wood was able to walk off the court under his own power at first, before allowing his teammates to assist him. He avoided putting pressure on his ankle and was then taken off the court in the wheelchair.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets are concerned Wood could be sidelined for an extended period. MacMahon also reports Wood will undergo an MRI on Friday.

“It didn’t look great,” coach Stephen Silas said after the game. “It was unfortunate.”

Wood, 25, is averaging a career-best 22.3 points and 10.4 rebounds in his first season with the Rockets.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.