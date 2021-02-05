Christian Wood reinjures right ankle, leaves game in wheelchair

Christian Wood had to be helped to the locker room after rolling his right ankle in the third quarter.

Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood left Thursday’s game at Memphis after rolling the same right ankle that caused him to miss three games in January.

The injury occurred in the third quarter, when Wood was fouled on a transition play by Ja Morant. Wood pounded the floor in agony and remained down for much of the timeout.

Wood initially attempted to stay in the game to shoot the free throws, but his teammates talked him out of that idea.

Wood was able to walk off the court under his own power at first, before allowing his teammates to assist him. He avoided putting pressure on his ankle and was then taken off the court in the wheelchair.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets are concerned Wood could be sidelined for an extended period. MacMahon also reports Wood will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Christian Wood will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity of his ankle injury, a source said. He missed three games after rolling the ankle in similarly ugly fashion last month. https://t.co/2Utucal9b0 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2021

“It didn’t look great,” coach Stephen Silas said after the game. “It was unfortunate.”

Wood, 25, is averaging a career-best 22.3 points and 10.4 rebounds in his first season with the Rockets.