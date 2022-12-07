Chris Paul (heel) returns from 14-game absence in Celtics rout

PHOENIX (AP) — Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul returned to the Phoenix Suns’ starting lineup Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics following a 14-game absence with a sore heel.

It did not provide the spark they were searching for, however, as the Celtics utterly dominated the Suns, leading by as many as 45 points before settling for a 125-98 victory. Paul was limited to four points, four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.

His first bucket back pic.twitter.com/Qo5J4FuZIB — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 8, 2022

The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team’s morning shootaround.

The Suns had a 9-5 record in Paul’s absence, which started when he left a game against the 76ers on Nov. 7. He has played 10 games this season, averaging 9.4 assists and a career-low 9.5 points.

Cameron Payne has played well in Paul’s absence, averaging a career-high 13 points and 5.8 assists.