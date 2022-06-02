Cavaliers bring back gold, introduce modernized logo collection

CLEVELAND, OH — The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers have introduced a refreshed brand identity with an updated logo collection that reflects today’s Cavs, a young and talented team who are defining a new era for the franchise. The design of the logo collection, led by Cavaliers Creative Director and internationally renowned artist Daniel Arsham, presents a simple, modernized, and powerful graphic that will feel new, yet familiar to fans.

The new logo set is rooted in Cavaliers history and reveals the evolution of the Cavs brand by pulling cues from different eras to bring the spirit of the past into the future. Arsham’s influence is evident in the reductive and more refined look of the collection by simplifying it to four contemporary graphics that present continuity between then and now.

“Through the years there have been layered interpretations of the Cavs logos and color hues to represent the brand,” said Arsham. “In thinking about the next chapter of where to go with the design, the approach was to compose distilled versions of the logos to create a refreshed identity.”

The updated colorway of wine, gold and black, carries forward the same iconic Cavaliers Wine and brings back a reflective, shiny, proper Cavaliers Gold that originated in the early 80’s and re-emerged in the details of 2003-10 era uniforms.

With the move back to the gold standard, gone is the mustard yellow representation of gold along with the elimination of the color navy to the mix.

This is the Cavs first major brand identity change led by Arsham since he became the Cavs creative director in 2020. Born in Cleveland and a Cavs fan at a young age, he called upon his own memories of watching the team play in the 80’s and 90’s in thinking about the creative approach.

“For the generations of Cavs fans who have been on this journey, I understand the nostalgia certain team insignia’s have for them, so it was important to be respectful to where we have been as we look to the future. I believe we accomplished that.

“The future is exciting and our city and fan base have embraced this new generation of incredible young players. As we enter a new era of Cavs basketball it is time to give them a mark of their own.” Gold looks good on you, Cleveland. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7TUtzdCcS6 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 2, 2022

The transition to the new brand identity will be complete for the start of the 2022-23 season, including new Cavaliers Statement, Icon and Association Edition uniforms to be unveiled later this summer.