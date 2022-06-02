Trending Topics: Who will be biggest X-factor in 2022 NBA Finals?

Q: Which player from the Celtics or Warriors (from outside that group of household names) could have the biggest impact on this championship series?

> 2022 NBA Finals: Series preview | Schedule | Deep stats to know | Notable storylines | Complete coverage

Steve Aschburner: Marcus Smart. Where to start with Boston’s floor leader and anchor of its defense? First, he was hobbled in the Eastern Conference finals and it showed, with his Kia Defensive Player of the Year specialness muted against the Miami Heat. Second, there will be no room or time for such slack against Golden State. The Warriors’ multi-guard attack makes it imperative for Smart to take away one of those threats, and he has managed to do it in the past: According to StatMuse, over the past five seasons, Stephen Curry when defended by Smart has amassed only 30 points in six games, shooting 37% overall (30% on threes). The Finals is a completely different environment but if Smart gets results anywhere close to that, he’ll be the most pivotal Celtic by far.

Mark Medina: Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors’ championship orbit will always revolve around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. But Wiggins’ presence could determine how well the Warriors can either absorb one of their stars having an off night, or at least easing their workload. Though the primary scoring responsibilities will fall on Curry and Thompson, Wiggins has proven dependable as a complementary scorer both in the wing and in the post. Though Green quarterbacks the Warriors’ defense, Wiggins has often defended the opponent’s best scorer. Because Wiggins has excelled so far with that job description against Ja Morant and Luka Doncic, the Warriors have shielded Thompson while he adjusts to his 2 1/2 year absence due to injuries.

Shaun Powell: Al Horford is such an unexpected surprise for the Celtics, a forgotten man the last few years when he was beleaguered in Philly and tossed aside in OKC. But now he’s rejuvenated with the Celtics and has played so smartly on both ends while providing stability and leadership. Even at his advanced age, he’s too nimble and clever for any big man (Draymond Green excluded) that Golden State will throw his way. Horford waited all his life for this moment and we can see him seizing the chance to make plays at the rim, hit the open 3-pointers from the key and corner, and doing what it takes for the Celtics to make this a series.

John Schuhmann: Robert Williams III may or may not have a huge role in the Finals, because there’s a couple of scenarios (either his knee limits him or he gets schemed off the floor) where he isn’t playing much by the end of the series. But those two scenarios and more make Williams such an interesting player in this matchup. The questions begin with the Warriors’ first offensive possession of Game 1.

Who will Williams be guarding? It might it be Andrew Wiggins, so he doesn’t have to get involved in a lot of screening actions and has more freedom to roam and protect the rim? Can Golden State draw him away from the basket and — like Jimmy Butler a few times in the last round — have some success by making him defend in space? The Warriors are at their best offensively when they’re leveraging their 3-point shooting to get layups and dunks. When they’re at their best defensively, the Celtics have the ability to take both away. And when they’re at their best defensively, Williams is on the floor, moving well and blocking shots.

Michael C. Wright: It’s likely Marcus Smart here. But what might complicate or affect his candidacy for this superlative is how the Celtics choose to deploy the Kia Defensive Player of the Year (I expect a variety of looks). If you go back through Golden State’s postseason opponents up to this point, Boston will be the first team the Warriors will face in the playoffs that switch defensively with such high frequency. That defensive ability/versatility can throw off the fluidity of Golden State’s high-powered offense. But remember the Warriors have seen enough switches over the years to have developed plenty of counters. If you’re Boston, keeping Smart locked on Stephen Curry all night (combined with a nice helping of other tactics to keep the Warriors point guard off balance) is the best way to limit his effectiveness as both a scorer and playmaker. Nobody ever truly stops Curry. But Smart has shown a penchant for mercilessly hounding and frustrating his backcourt counterpart with constant tenacity. Smart’s efforts on that front could also serve as a galvanizing force for the entire Celtics defense.

> More Trending Topics: Celtics or Warriors? Who wins this series?