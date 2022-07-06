2022 Free Agency

Caleb Martin re-signs with Heat on 3-year deal

One of Miami's prominent bench pieces in 2021-22, Caleb Martin has re-signed with the Heat.

Caleb Martin averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 60 games with the Heat, shooting 51% from the floor.

Caleb Martin is coming off the best season of his career, and the Miami Heat are giving him a new contract as a reward.

Martin agreed to a three-year contract on Wednesday, one that will start with the forward making $6.5 million this coming season and be worth $20.4 million over the full three years.

 

The Heat were 8-4 in games Martin started this past season, when Miami finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and made the East finals.

