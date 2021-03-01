Buddy Hield fastest in NBA history to make 1,000 career 3-pointers

Buddy Hield with 17 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Charlotte Hornets

If first impressions matter, then Buddy Hield has made one of the best from beyond the arc since the league introduced the 3-point line in 1979.

The Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard sank his 1,000th 3-pointer in Sunday’s game against Charlotte. Doing so in just his 350th career game marked the shortest time in NBA history a player needed to reach 1,000 makes from distance, besting the previous record held by Stephen Curry (369).

However, the moment was likely somewhat dampened after the Kings blew an eight-point lead in the final 53 seconds in a 127-126 loss.

Malik Monk finished an and-1 layup and made the game-winning free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Hornets over the Kings. P.J. Washington recorded a career-high 42 points for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball tallied 24 points and a career-high 12 assists in the victory.

Hield (30 points, eight 3-pointers) and Harrison Barnes (28 points, six rebounds) combined for 58 points for the Kings in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 16-17 on the season, while the Kings fall to 13-21.

Game Recap: Hornets 127, Kings 126

The first half was highlighted by a scoring duel between Hield and Charlotte’s PJ Washington.

Hield made five 3s and had 17 points in the first quarter to help the Kings go up by 14. Washington brought the Hornets back, scoring 14 of his 22 first-half points in the second period to cut the lead to 67-66.

The former sixth overall pick entered the game having connected on 40.4% from 3-point range over his career, 12th-best among all active players and 33rd all-time.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.