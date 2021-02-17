Top Stories

KIngs' Chimezie Metu (wrist) to be re-evaluated in 4 weeks

An X-ray confirmed a right wrist fracture sustained during Sunday's game.

Official release

Chimezie Metu is averaging 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11 games this season.

Sacramento Kings forward-center Chimezie Metu underwent X-ray imaging in Sacramento on Monday which confirmed a right wrist fracture sustained during Sunday’s game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Metu will be re-evaluated in four weeks and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

During the 2020-21 season, Metu is averaging 3.4 points (.500 FG%, .667 FT%), 2.1 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals, and 6.5 minutes per game through 11 games (no starts) for the Kings.

