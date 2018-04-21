Playoffs 2018 East First Round: Celtics (2) vs. Bucks (7)

Bucks starting center John Henson out for Game 3

NBA.com Staff

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks starting center John Henson will miss the playoff game Friday night against the Boston Celtics with a sore back.

Seven-footer Tyler Zeller, who used to play for Boston, is listed as the probable starter. The Bucks trail Boston 2-0 in their best-of-seven, first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Coach Joe Prunty has also listed Malcolm Brogdon as the probable starter over Tony Snell at guard alongside Eric Bledsoe. The Bucks’ starting backcourt has been outscored 96-25 in the first two games by Boston’s starting guard duo of Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown.

Henson was second on the team in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game. The Celtics have decisive edges in offensive rebounding (20-12) and second-chance points (42-13) going into Game 3.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.