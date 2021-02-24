Top Stories

Brooklyn Nets waive Roberson, Shumpert, Vonleh

The moves come just ahead of the league deadline for contract guarantees.

Official release

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guard/forward Andre Roberson, guard Iman Shumpert and forward Noah Vonleh.

Roberson was originally signed by Brooklyn on Feb. 16, logging 22 minutes across two games.

Shumpert signed with the Nets on Jan. 30, playing six minutes in one game.

Vonleh was signed by Brooklyn on Feb. 8, seeing action in 11 minutes over four games.

