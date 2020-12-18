Blogtable: Who makes your 25-and-under All-NBA team?

* * *

Name your 25-and-under All-NBA starting five going into this season.

* * *

Steve Aschburner: We’re fully in the era of positionless basketball, right? Because I’m not feeling bound by the traditional backcourt/frontcourt requirements. Here are my five picks: Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic. Don’t @ me.

Shaun Powell: Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum. Sorry, Ben Simmons. Not yet, Zion Williamson.

John Schuhmann: Bam Adebayo … The hub of a top-10 offense and one of the league’s best defenders. Luka Doncic … Legit MVP candidate at 21, given that he ran the league’s best offense with its third highest usage rate. Nikola Jokic … Probably the best passing big man of all time. He’s an efficient, 20-points-per-game scorer, too. Ben Simmons … A force in transition, a terrific passer, and the league’s best perimeter defender. Jayson Tatum … Became both a great scorer and great defender last season. Playmaking is the next step.

Sekou Smith: This is a tough call with all the spectacular 25-and-under talent available in the league these days. I’m going with Luka Doncic and Devin Booker in the backcourt, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo at the forward spots and Nikola Jokic at center. There’s so much versatility, talent and size to work with in my first five it’s ridiculous. I don’t know if we could guard anybody but I promise you, whatever group you throw out there against us won’t have any shot at stopping us.

Michael C. Wright: You should let us go two-deep on this because it would be fun. Here’s my starting five by position: Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Deandre Ayton.