Blazers' Gary Payton II (core) out at least 2 more weeks

The Blazers' offseason acquisition will miss the start of the regular season.

From NBA.com News Services

Gary Payton

Gary Payton II will miss the start of Portland’s season.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will miss the start of the regular season as he continues to rehab from his core muscle injury. 

Payton, who underwent a procedure to address the injury in July, will be reevaluated again in two weeks.

The undrafted veteran — son of former Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton — signed a three-year deal with Portland in the offseason. He emerged as a defensive stopper for the Golden State Warriors last season, contributing to the team’s 2022 NBA championship.

Payton averaged  7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 71 games for the Warriors last season.

