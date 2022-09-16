Blazers guard Gary Payton II has surgery to address core muscle injury

PORTLAND, Ore.– Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II underwent an offseason procedure in July to address a core muscle injury.

The procedure was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers and Dr. Alexander E. Poor at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

Payton’s rehab is progressing well, and he is expected to make a full recovery by the start of the regular season.

Last season, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals with the Golden State Warriors. Payton joined the Blazers this offseason in free agency after playing a vital part in the Warriors’ 2022 championship run.