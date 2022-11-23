Black Friday: Our best deal ever

This Black Friday, come get your hands on the Best Deal Ever. From November 23rd to November 29th, NBA League Pass is 50% off with code NBA50. That’s 50% off more live games, 24/7 news, and all your favorite NBA shows. There’s never been a better time to lock in with the league and your favorite teams and players. Let alone the rest of the season, during the week of our Best Deal Ever promotion alone there are numerous games on League Pass! Take a look at some of the can’t miss games that will be on during the week of the Best Deal Ever.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

7 p.m. ET: Trail Blazers (10-7) vs. Cavaliers (11-6) – Anfernee Simons (22.9 points 3.3 rebounds 4.1 assists) will look to lead Portland to a road win with Damian Lillard out injured, while Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell (29.8 points 4.3 rebounds 6.0 assists) and Darius Garland (23.9 points 2.1 rebounds 7.8 assists) will look to maintain one of the leagues best home records (7-1).

7:30 p.m. ET: Kings (10-6) vs. Hawks (10-7) – This matchup guarantees elite point guard play, with De’Aaron Fox (25.9 points 5.0 rebounds 6.4 assists) and Trae Young (27.2 points 3.2 rebounds 9.5 assists) going head-to-head.

8 p.m. ET: Nuggets (10-7) vs. Thunder (7-10) – Scorching star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.1 points 4.6 rebounds 6.0 assists) will look to lead the Thunder to victory against perennial Western Conference contenders Denver Nuggets.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

5 p.m. ET: Timberwolves (9-8) vs. Hornets (4-14) – This matchup between 2020 draft-mates Lamelo Ball (19.3 points 3.7 rebounds 7.0 assists) and Anthony Edwards (22.1 points 5.8 rebounds 3.9 assists) guarantees plenty of highlights.

7 p.m. ET: 76ers (9-8) vs. Magic (5-13) – Joel Embiid (32.3 points 10.1 rebounds 4.6 assists) and the 76ers take on number one draft pick Paolo Banchero (23.5 points 8.3 rebounds 3.6 assists) and the Magic, who are the biggest team in the league.

8 p.m. ET: Cavaliers (11-6) vs. Bucks (12-4) – This clash at the top of the Eastern Conference will be a high-level affair, as MVP candidates Donovan Mitchell (29.8 points 4.3 rebounds 6.0 assists) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.1 points 11.6 rebounds 5.4 assists) battle for supremacy.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

5 p.m. ET: Mavericks (9-7) vs. Raptors (9-8) – Luka Doncic, (33.5 points 9.1 rebounds 8.1 assists) who became the second fastest to 50 career triple-doubles in a game against the Nuggets on November 18th, looks to keep that energy going against Pascal Siakam (24.8 points 9.3 rebounds 7.7 assists) and the Raptors.

9 p.m. ET: Jazz (12-7) vs. Suns (11-6) – The surprise of the season Utah Jazz will look to test their mettle against established contender Phoenix Suns.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

3 p.m. ET: Trail Blazers (10-7) vs. Nets (8-10) – Two of the most explosive scorers in NBA history, Damian Lillard (26.3 points 4.3 rebounds 7.0 assists) and Kevin Durant (29.8 points 6.5 rebounds 5.3 assists), will duel at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

3:30 p.m. ET: Warriors (8-10) vs. Timberwolves (9-8) – NBA legend Steph Curry (32.3 points 6.7 rebounds 7.1 assists) and the Warriors take on multiple time all-star Karl Anthony Towns (21.5 points 8.9 rebounds 5.3 assists) and the Wolves.

6 p.m. ET: Grizzlies (10-8) vs Knicks (9-9) – One of the most electrifying guards in league history, Ja Morant (28.9 points 6.3 rebounds 7.0 assists) and the Grizzlies will look to light up Madison Square Garden.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

7:30 p.m. ET: Hornets (4-14) vs Celtics (13-4) – Last time out in Boston, Lamelo Ball (19.3 points 3.7 rebounds 7.0 assists) had one of the best games of his career (38 points 6 rebounds 9 assists). Marcus Smart (11.1 points 3.1 rebounds 7.1 assists) and the Celtics will look to keep him in check this go-around.

8 p.m. ET: Thunder (7-10) vs Pelicans (10-7) – This matchup features two of the league’s best artists at finishing at the rim, Shai Gilgeous Alexander (31.1 points 4.6 rebounds 6.0 assists) and Zion Williamson (22.3 points 6.0 rebounds 3.9 assists).

***

To take advantage of the League Pass Black Friday offer, use code NB50. For purchases made in the NBA App, no code is required and discount is automatically applied at checkout