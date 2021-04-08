DeAndre' Bembry, Fred VanVleet and Talen Horton-Tucker suspended

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred VanVleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker have each been suspended one game without pay and Raptors forward OG Anunoby and Lakers forward-center Montrezl Harrell have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Bembry, VanVleet and Horton-Tucker have each been suspended for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation.

Anunoby, who received a technical foul and was ejected, has been fined $30,000 for initiating the incident by grabbing Schröder by the leg and recklessly flipping him to the ground after the two became entangled following a common foul committed by Schröder.

Harrell, who received a technical foul and was ejected, has been fined $20,000 for aggressively entering the altercation and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

The incident occurred with 2:24 remaining in the first quarter in the Lakers’ 110-101 win over the Raptors on April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Bembry will serve his suspension tonight when the Raptors play host to the Chicago Bulls at Amalie Arena. VanVleet, who has missed the past two games with an injury, will serve his suspension in the next regular season game for which he is eligible and physically able to play.

Horton-Tucker will serve his suspension tonight when the Lakers face the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.

To view the incident, click on the following link.