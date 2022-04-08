Top Stories

Anthony Davis (foot) and Russell Westbrook (shoulder) out vs. Thunder

The Lakers will also be without LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony for their final home game of the 2021-22 season.

From NBA.com News Services

The Lakers will be without Westbrook and Davis for Friday’s matchup against the Thunder due to injuries. 

The Lakers will again be without their stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (10:30 ET, League Pass) due to injuries, according to the league’s injury report.

Westbrook and Davis missed the Lakers’ previous matchup on Wednesday as the team suffered its eighth straight loss, falling 128-112 to the Golden State Warriors. Additionally, veteran forward Carmelo Anthony will miss his second straight game tonight with a non-COVID-related illness.

The Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention after Tuesday’s 121-110 loss to the Suns. Westbrook scored a team-high 28 points and Davis added another 21 as L.A. attempted to salvage its Play-In hopes without LeBron James on the floor due to an ankle sprain.

The news comes shortly after the Lakers’ announcement on James missing the final two games of the regular season.

