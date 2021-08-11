Andre Iguodala returns to Warriors on 1-year deal

Free agent forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors, whom he helped win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP.

Iguodala signed a one-year contract Tuesday for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000.

After the Heat declined his $15 million team option last week, Iguodala will reunite with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and newly crowned Olympic gold medalist Draymond Green under coach Steve Kerr.

Iguodala played for the Warriors from 2013-19 as Golden State rose from playoff team to title contender to championship-winners in that window. He was the 2015 Finals MVP and was traded by Golden State after the 2019 Finals to the Memphis Grizzlies. He never played there and eventually wound up on the Miami Heat, where he spent the past two seasons.

In 2019-20, he helped the Heat to The Finals, which marked Iguodala’s sixth consecutive trip to the championship round. However, Miami lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, the Heat struggled with injuries and inconsistency and fell in the first round to the eventual-champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Golden State did not make the playoffs in 2020-21, but did qualify for the Play-In Tournament (where it lost to the Lakers and Grizzlies). The Warriors are still powered by former Kia MVP Stephen Curry and a former Kia Defensive Player of the Year in Green. In addition, Klay Thompson — the Warriors’ former All-Star shooting guard — is expected to be ready to play after suffering through two seasons worth of injuries.

Curry reportedly agreed to a four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors earlier this offseason, but that deal has yet to be officially signed. He averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds and shot 42.1% from 3-point range in 2020-21.

In all, the Warriors are a decidedly younger crew from when Iguodala was last around. Second-year center James Wiseman and this year’s Draft pick, Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7 overall) represent the team’s future, and young holdovers like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Andrew Wiggins and others are also in the mix.

Playing 413 regular-season games with 84 starts for the Warriors, he has averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 26.7 minutes. He also has shined in 104 postseason games and has made the fourth-most playoff appearances in franchise history.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.