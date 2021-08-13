Top Stories
Andre Drummond's quick reaction saves young son from fall into pool
Sixers center makes fully-clothed splashdown to prevent dangerous situation from getting worse.
From NBA.com News Services
Andre Drummond, who just signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to back up Joel Embiid, had a relaxing offseason hang turn into “a parent’s worst nightmare.”
Thursday morning, Drummond released surveillance footage of his pool, where his 2-year-old son Deion wandered close to a corner, teetered and then fell in. Drummond flies in from out of the frame, fully clothed, and splashes in to make the save.
NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂
No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021
Most importantly, as Drummond notes, “no one was harmed.”