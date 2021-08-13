Top Stories

Andre Drummond's quick reaction saves young son from fall into pool

Sixers center makes fully-clothed splashdown to prevent dangerous situation from getting worse.

From NBA.com News Services

Andre Drummond, who just signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to back up Joel Embiid, had a relaxing offseason hang turn into “a parent’s worst nightmare.”

Thursday morning, Drummond released surveillance footage of his pool, where his 2-year-old son Deion wandered close to a corner, teetered and then fell in. Drummond flies in from out of the frame, fully clothed, and splashes in to make the save.

Most importantly, as Drummond notes, “no one was harmed.”

