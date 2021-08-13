Andre Drummond's quick reaction saves young son from fall into pool

Andre Drummond, who just signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to back up Joel Embiid, had a relaxing offseason hang turn into “a parent’s worst nightmare.”

Thursday morning, Drummond released surveillance footage of his pool, where his 2-year-old son Deion wandered close to a corner, teetered and then fell in. Drummond flies in from out of the frame, fully clothed, and splashes in to make the save.

NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂 No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021

Most importantly, as Drummond notes, “no one was harmed.”