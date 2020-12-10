Top Stories

8 players test positive in latest COVID-19 test results

The case are based on testing done since Dec. 2.

Official release

NEW YORK – Of the 541 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 2, 8 new players have returned positive tests.  As previously announced, 48 players returned positive tests during the initial return-to-market testing phase from Nov. 24 – Dec. 1.

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

