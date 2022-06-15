24 early-entry candidates withdraw from NBA Draft 2022

NEW YORK – Twenty-two international players who had previously declared as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. In addition to the 111 college players who had previously withdrawn their names from consideration, two additional players from colleges and other educational institutions who had previously declared have also withdrawn. There are 14 international prospects and 135 players from colleges that remain early entry candidates.
NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. ABC and ESPN will provide coverage for the first round and then ESPN will air the second round. This is the 20th consecutive year the draft will air on ESPN and the ninth year Barclays Center will host the NBA Draft.
The following international players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:
Player Team/Country of Team Height Status
Hugo Benitez Bourg (France) 6-3 2001 DOB
Kay Bruhnke Bayreuth (Germany) 6-9 2001 DOB
Malcolm Cazalon Mega (Serbia) 6-6 2001 DOB
Tom Digbeu Brisbane (Australia) 6-5 2001 DOB
Lovro Gnjidic Cibona (Croatia) 6-6 2001 DOB
Fallou Gueye US Ouakam (Senegal) 6-6 2003 DOB
Justus Hollatz Hamburg (Germany) 6-3 2001 DOB
Zvonimir Ivisic Podgorica (Montenegro) 7-2 2003 DOB
Millan Jimenez Valencia (Spain) 6-5 2002 DOB
Yannick Kraag Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2002 DOB
Zsombor Maronka Joventut (Spain) 6-10 2002 DOB
Leo Menalo Stella Azzurra (Italy) 6-10 2002 DOB
Mario Nakic Andorra (Spain) 6-7 2001 DOB
Leonardo Okeke Monferrato (Italy) 6-9 2003 DOB
Jaime Pradilla Valencia (Spain) 6-9 2001 DOB
Luka Scuka Cedevita (Slovenia) 6-10 2002 DOB
Emil Stoilov Estudiantes (Spain) 6-11 2002 DOB
Matthew Strazel ASVEL (France) 6-0 2002 DOB
Georgios Tanoulis Promitheas (Greece) 6-11 2002 DOB
Keye Van Der Vuurst De Vries Oostende (Belgium) 6-4 2001 DOB
Nicolas Vanel Monaco (France) 6-4 2003 DOB
Fedor Zugic Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-6 2003 DOB
The following players from colleges and other educational institutions have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:
Player School Height Status
Dhieu Deing UTSA 6-5 Junior
Leonard Miller Fort Erie Intl. Academy 6-10 Post-Graduate
The following players from the listed colleges remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:
Player School Height Status
Jalen Adaway St. Bonaventure 6-5 Senior
Ochai Agbaji Kansas 6-5 Senior
James Akinjo Baylor 6-1 Senior
Teddy Allen New Mexico State 6-6 Senior
Keve Aluma Virginia Tech 6-9 Senior
Eric Ayala Maryland 6-5 Senior
Marcus Azor UMass Dartmouth 6-2 Senior
David Azore UT Arlington 6-4 Senior
Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee 6-9 Freshman
Paolo Banchero Duke 6-10 Freshman
Evan Battey Colorado 6-8 Senior
Justin Bean Utah State 6-7 Senior
Jules Bernard UCLA 6-6 Senior
Jamal Bieniemy UTEP 6-5 Senior
Marcus Bingham Jr. Michigan State 6-11 Senior
Buddy Boeheim Syracuse 6-6 Senior
Luka Brajkovic Davidson 6-10 Senior
Malaki Branham Ohio State 6-5 Freshman
Christian Braun Kansas 6-6 Junior
Izaiah Brockington Iowa State 6-4 Senior
Gabe Brown Michigan State 6-7 Senior
Kendall Brown Baylor 6-8 Freshman
Tevin Brown Murray State 6-5 Senior
John Butler Jr. Florida State 7-1 Freshman
Maurice Calloo Oregon State 6-10 Senior
Julian Champagnie St. John’s 6-8 Junior
Kennedy Chandler Tennessee 6-0 Freshman
Max Christie Michigan State 6-6 Freshman
Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Junior
R.J. Cole Connecticut 6-1 Senior
Vince Cole Coastal Carolina 6-6 Senior
George Conditt IV Iowa State 6-10 Senior
Johnny Davis Wisconsin 6-5 Sophomore
JD Davison Alabama 6-3 Freshman
Darius Days LSU 6-7 Senior
Adrian Delph Appalachian State 6-3 Senior
Michael Devoe Georgia Tech 6-5 Senior
Moussa Diabate Michigan 6-11 Freshman
Jalen Duren Memphis 6-11 Freshman
Anthony Duruji Florida 6-7 Senior
Tari Eason LSU 6-8 Sophomore
Kyler Edwards Houston 6-4 Senior
Keon Ellis Alabama 6-6 Senior
Tyson Etienne Wichita State 6-2 Junior
Javon Freeman-Liberty DePaul 6-4 Senior
Both Gach Utah 6-6 Senior
AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Junior
AJ Griffin Duke 6-6 Freshman
Jordan Hall St. Joseph’s 6-7 Sophomore
Bryce Hamilton UNLV 6-4 Senior
Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers 6-6 Senior
DJ Harvey Detroit 6-6 Senior
Jericole Hellems North Carolina State 6-7 Senior
Chet Holmgren Gonzaga 7-0 Freshman
Caleb Houstan Michigan 6-8 Freshman
Trevor Hudgins Northwest Missouri State 6-0 Senior
Bodie Hume Northern Colorado 6-6 Senior
Austin Hutcherson Illinois 6-6 Junior
Jaden Ivey Purdue 6-4 Sophomore
Drake Jeffries Wyoming 6-5 Senior
Andrew Jones Texas 6-4 Senior
DeVante’ Jones Michigan 6-1 Senior
Jaden Jones Rutgers 6-8 Freshman
Johnny Juzang UCLA 6-6 Junior
Trevor Keels Duke 6-4 Freshman
Walker Kessler Auburn 7-1 Sophomore
Noah Kirkwood Harvard 6-7 Senior
Peter Kiss Bryant 6-5 Senior
Christian Koloko Arizona 7-1 Junior
Jake LaRavia Wake Forest 6-8 Junior
Hyunjung Lee Davidson 6-7 Junior
Justin Lewis Marquette 6-7 Sophomore
E.J. Liddell Ohio State 6-7 Junior
Kenneth Lofton Jr. Louisiana Tech 6-8 Sophomore
Tyrese Martin Connecticut 6-6 Senior
Bennedict Mathurin Arizona 6-6 Sophomore
David McCormack Kansas 6-10 Senior
Bryce McGowens Nebraska 6-7 Freshman
Trey McGowens Nebraska 6-4 Senior
Justin Minaya Providence 6-6 Senior
Josh Minott Memphis 6-8 Freshman
Isaiah Mobley USC 6-10 Junior
Aminu Mohammed Georgetown 6-5 Freshman
Iverson Molinar Mississippi State 6-3 Junior
Wendell Moore Jr. Duke 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Mucius Wake Forest 6-8 Senior
Grayson Murphy Belmont 6-3 Senior
Keegan Murray Iowa 6-8 Sophomore
Nick Muszynski Belmont 6-11 Senior
Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga 6-5 Senior
JD Notae Arkansas 6-1 Senior
Ike Obiagu Seton Hall 7-2 Senior
Edward Oliver-Hampton South Carolina State 6-8 Senior
Shareef O’Neal LSU 6-10 Junior
Malik Osborne Florida State 6-9 Senior
Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt 6-3 Junior
Anthony Polite Florida State 6-6 Senior
Lester Quinones Memphis 6-5 Junior
MJ Randolph Florida A&M 6-4 Senior
A.J. Reeves Providence 6-6 Senior
Jared Rhoden Seton Hall 6-6 Senior
Orlando Robinson Fresno State 7-0 Junior
David Roddy Colorado State 6-5 Junior
Ryan Rollins Toledo 6-4 Sophomore
Dereon Seabron North Carolina State 6-7 Sophomore
Ronaldo Segu Buffalo 6-0 Senior
Jaden Shackelford Alabama 6-3 Junior
Shaedon Sharpe Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
Jaylen Sims UNC-Wilmington 6-6 Senior
Jabari Smith Auburn 6-10 Freshman
Jeremy Sochan Baylor 6-9 Freshman
Amadou Sow Santa Barbara 6-9 Senior
Seth Stanley Hendrix College (AR) 6-7 Senior
Gabe Stefanini San Francisco 6-3 Senior
Sasha Stefanovic Purdue 6-5 Senior
Cole Swider Syracuse 6-9 Senior
AJ Taylor Grambling 6-6 Junior
Dalen Terry Arizona 6-7 Sophomore
Au’Diese Toney Arkansas 6-6 Senior
Ryan Turell Yeshiva (NY) 6-7 Senior
Jabari Walker Colorado 6-9 Sophomore
Dallas Walton Wake Forest 7-0 Senior
TyTy Washington Jr. Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Peyton Watson UCLA 6-8 Freshman
Collin Welp UC Irvine 6-9 Senior
Blake Wesley Notre Dame 6-5 Freshman
Aaron Wheeler St. John’s 6-9 Senior
Khristien White Southwest Christian 6-3 Senior
Donovan Williams UNLV 6-6 Junior
Jalen Williams Santa Clara 6-6 Junior
Jaylin Williams Arkansas 6-10 Sophomore
Jeenathan Williams Buffalo 6-5 Senior
Mark Williams Duke 7-0 Sophomore
Trevion Williams Purdue 6-10 Senior
Vince Williams Jr. VCU 6-6 Senior
The following international players remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:
Player Team/Country of Team Height Status
Ibou Badji Lleida (Spain) 7-2 2002 DOB
Hugo Besson New Zealand (Australia) 6-3 2001 DOB
Ousmane Dieng New Zealand (Australia) 6-9 2003 DOB
Khalifa Diop Gran Canaria (Spain) 7-1 2002 DOB
Nikola Jovic Mega (Serbia) 6-10 2003 DOB
Ismael Kamagate Paris (France) 6-11 2001 DOB
Karlo Matkovic Mega (Serbia) 6-10 2001 DOB
Yannick Nzosa Unicaja (Spain) 6-10 2003 DOB
Gabriele Procida Fortitudo Bologna (Italy) 6-6 2002 DOB
Ziga Samar Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-6 2001 DOB
Gui Santos Minas (Brazil) 6-8 2002 DOB
Pavel Savkov Baskonia (Spain) 6-7 2002 DOB
Matteo Spagnolo Cremona (Italy) 6-4 2003 DOB
Luke Travers Perth (Australia) 6-7 2001 DOB