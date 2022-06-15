24 early-entry candidates withdraw from NBA Draft 2022

NEW YORK – Twenty-two international players who had previously declared as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. In addition to the 111 college players who had previously withdrawn their names from consideration, two additional players from colleges and other educational institutions who had previously declared have also withdrawn. There are 14 international prospects and 135 players from colleges that remain early entry candidates.

NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. ABC and ESPN will provide coverage for the first round and then ESPN will air the second round. This is the 20th consecutive year the draft will air on ESPN and the ninth year Barclays Center will host the NBA Draft.

The following international players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

Player Team/Country of Team Height Status

Hugo Benitez Bourg (France) 6-3 2001 DOB

Kay Bruhnke Bayreuth (Germany) 6-9 2001 DOB

Malcolm Cazalon Mega (Serbia) 6-6 2001 DOB

Tom Digbeu Brisbane (Australia) 6-5 2001 DOB

Lovro Gnjidic Cibona (Croatia) 6-6 2001 DOB

Fallou Gueye US Ouakam (Senegal) 6-6 2003 DOB

Justus Hollatz Hamburg (Germany) 6-3 2001 DOB

Zvonimir Ivisic Podgorica (Montenegro) 7-2 2003 DOB

Millan Jimenez Valencia (Spain) 6-5 2002 DOB

Yannick Kraag Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2002 DOB

Zsombor Maronka Joventut (Spain) 6-10 2002 DOB

Leo Menalo Stella Azzurra (Italy) 6-10 2002 DOB

Mario Nakic Andorra (Spain) 6-7 2001 DOB

Leonardo Okeke Monferrato (Italy) 6-9 2003 DOB

Jaime Pradilla Valencia (Spain) 6-9 2001 DOB

Luka Scuka Cedevita (Slovenia) 6-10 2002 DOB

Emil Stoilov Estudiantes (Spain) 6-11 2002 DOB

Matthew Strazel ASVEL (France) 6-0 2002 DOB

Georgios Tanoulis Promitheas (Greece) 6-11 2002 DOB

Keye Van Der Vuurst De Vries Oostende (Belgium) 6-4 2001 DOB

Nicolas Vanel Monaco (France) 6-4 2003 DOB

Fedor Zugic Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-6 2003 DOB

The following players from colleges and other educational institutions have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

Player School Height Status

Dhieu Deing UTSA 6-5 Junior

Leonard Miller Fort Erie Intl. Academy 6-10 Post-Graduate

The following players from the listed colleges remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

Player School Height Status

Jalen Adaway St. Bonaventure 6-5 Senior

Ochai Agbaji Kansas 6-5 Senior

James Akinjo Baylor 6-1 Senior

Teddy Allen New Mexico State 6-6 Senior

Keve Aluma Virginia Tech 6-9 Senior

Eric Ayala Maryland 6-5 Senior

Marcus Azor UMass Dartmouth 6-2 Senior

David Azore UT Arlington 6-4 Senior

Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee 6-9 Freshman

Paolo Banchero Duke 6-10 Freshman

Evan Battey Colorado 6-8 Senior

Justin Bean Utah State 6-7 Senior

Jules Bernard UCLA 6-6 Senior

Jamal Bieniemy UTEP 6-5 Senior

Marcus Bingham Jr. Michigan State 6-11 Senior

Buddy Boeheim Syracuse 6-6 Senior

Luka Brajkovic Davidson 6-10 Senior

Malaki Branham Ohio State 6-5 Freshman

Christian Braun Kansas 6-6 Junior

Izaiah Brockington Iowa State 6-4 Senior

Gabe Brown Michigan State 6-7 Senior

Kendall Brown Baylor 6-8 Freshman

Tevin Brown Murray State 6-5 Senior

John Butler Jr. Florida State 7-1 Freshman

Maurice Calloo Oregon State 6-10 Senior

Julian Champagnie St. John’s 6-8 Junior

Kennedy Chandler Tennessee 6-0 Freshman

Max Christie Michigan State 6-6 Freshman

Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Junior

R.J. Cole Connecticut 6-1 Senior

Vince Cole Coastal Carolina 6-6 Senior

George Conditt IV Iowa State 6-10 Senior

Johnny Davis Wisconsin 6-5 Sophomore

JD Davison Alabama 6-3 Freshman

Darius Days LSU 6-7 Senior

Adrian Delph Appalachian State 6-3 Senior

Michael Devoe Georgia Tech 6-5 Senior

Moussa Diabate Michigan 6-11 Freshman

Jalen Duren Memphis 6-11 Freshman

Anthony Duruji Florida 6-7 Senior

Tari Eason LSU 6-8 Sophomore

Kyler Edwards Houston 6-4 Senior

Keon Ellis Alabama 6-6 Senior

Tyson Etienne Wichita State 6-2 Junior

Javon Freeman-Liberty DePaul 6-4 Senior

Both Gach Utah 6-6 Senior

AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Junior

AJ Griffin Duke 6-6 Freshman

Jordan Hall St. Joseph’s 6-7 Sophomore

Bryce Hamilton UNLV 6-4 Senior

Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers 6-6 Senior

DJ Harvey Detroit 6-6 Senior

Jericole Hellems North Carolina State 6-7 Senior

Chet Holmgren Gonzaga 7-0 Freshman

Caleb Houstan Michigan 6-8 Freshman

Trevor Hudgins Northwest Missouri State 6-0 Senior

Bodie Hume Northern Colorado 6-6 Senior

Austin Hutcherson Illinois 6-6 Junior

Jaden Ivey Purdue 6-4 Sophomore

Drake Jeffries Wyoming 6-5 Senior

Andrew Jones Texas 6-4 Senior

DeVante’ Jones Michigan 6-1 Senior

Jaden Jones Rutgers 6-8 Freshman

Johnny Juzang UCLA 6-6 Junior

Trevor Keels Duke 6-4 Freshman

Walker Kessler Auburn 7-1 Sophomore

Noah Kirkwood Harvard 6-7 Senior

Peter Kiss Bryant 6-5 Senior

Christian Koloko Arizona 7-1 Junior

Jake LaRavia Wake Forest 6-8 Junior

Hyunjung Lee Davidson 6-7 Junior

Justin Lewis Marquette 6-7 Sophomore

E.J. Liddell Ohio State 6-7 Junior

Kenneth Lofton Jr. Louisiana Tech 6-8 Sophomore

Tyrese Martin Connecticut 6-6 Senior

Bennedict Mathurin Arizona 6-6 Sophomore

David McCormack Kansas 6-10 Senior

Bryce McGowens Nebraska 6-7 Freshman

Trey McGowens Nebraska 6-4 Senior

Justin Minaya Providence 6-6 Senior

Josh Minott Memphis 6-8 Freshman

Isaiah Mobley USC 6-10 Junior

Aminu Mohammed Georgetown 6-5 Freshman

Iverson Molinar Mississippi State 6-3 Junior

Wendell Moore Jr. Duke 6-5 Junior

Isaiah Mucius Wake Forest 6-8 Senior

Grayson Murphy Belmont 6-3 Senior

Keegan Murray Iowa 6-8 Sophomore

Nick Muszynski Belmont 6-11 Senior

Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga 6-5 Senior

JD Notae Arkansas 6-1 Senior

Ike Obiagu Seton Hall 7-2 Senior

Edward Oliver-Hampton South Carolina State 6-8 Senior

Shareef O’Neal LSU 6-10 Junior

Malik Osborne Florida State 6-9 Senior

Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt 6-3 Junior

Anthony Polite Florida State 6-6 Senior

Lester Quinones Memphis 6-5 Junior

MJ Randolph Florida A&M 6-4 Senior

A.J. Reeves Providence 6-6 Senior

Jared Rhoden Seton Hall 6-6 Senior

Orlando Robinson Fresno State 7-0 Junior

David Roddy Colorado State 6-5 Junior

Ryan Rollins Toledo 6-4 Sophomore

Dereon Seabron North Carolina State 6-7 Sophomore

Ronaldo Segu Buffalo 6-0 Senior

Jaden Shackelford Alabama 6-3 Junior

Shaedon Sharpe Kentucky 6-6 Freshman

Jaylen Sims UNC-Wilmington 6-6 Senior

Jabari Smith Auburn 6-10 Freshman

Jeremy Sochan Baylor 6-9 Freshman

Amadou Sow Santa Barbara 6-9 Senior

Seth Stanley Hendrix College (AR) 6-7 Senior

Gabe Stefanini San Francisco 6-3 Senior

Sasha Stefanovic Purdue 6-5 Senior

Cole Swider Syracuse 6-9 Senior

AJ Taylor Grambling 6-6 Junior

Dalen Terry Arizona 6-7 Sophomore

Au’Diese Toney Arkansas 6-6 Senior

Ryan Turell Yeshiva (NY) 6-7 Senior

Jabari Walker Colorado 6-9 Sophomore

Dallas Walton Wake Forest 7-0 Senior

TyTy Washington Jr. Kentucky 6-3 Freshman

Peyton Watson UCLA 6-8 Freshman

Collin Welp UC Irvine 6-9 Senior

Blake Wesley Notre Dame 6-5 Freshman

Aaron Wheeler St. John’s 6-9 Senior

Khristien White Southwest Christian 6-3 Senior

Donovan Williams UNLV 6-6 Junior

Jalen Williams Santa Clara 6-6 Junior

Jaylin Williams Arkansas 6-10 Sophomore

Jeenathan Williams Buffalo 6-5 Senior

Mark Williams Duke 7-0 Sophomore

Trevion Williams Purdue 6-10 Senior

Vince Williams Jr. VCU 6-6 Senior

The following international players remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

Player Team/Country of Team Height Status

Ibou Badji Lleida (Spain) 7-2 2002 DOB

Hugo Besson New Zealand (Australia) 6-3 2001 DOB

Ousmane Dieng New Zealand (Australia) 6-9 2003 DOB

Khalifa Diop Gran Canaria (Spain) 7-1 2002 DOB

Nikola Jovic Mega (Serbia) 6-10 2003 DOB

Ismael Kamagate Paris (France) 6-11 2001 DOB

Karlo Matkovic Mega (Serbia) 6-10 2001 DOB

Yannick Nzosa Unicaja (Spain) 6-10 2003 DOB

Gabriele Procida Fortitudo Bologna (Italy) 6-6 2002 DOB

Ziga Samar Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-6 2001 DOB

Gui Santos Minas (Brazil) 6-8 2002 DOB

Pavel Savkov Baskonia (Spain) 6-7 2002 DOB

Matteo Spagnolo Cremona (Italy) 6-4 2003 DOB

Luke Travers Perth (Australia) 6-7 2001 DOB