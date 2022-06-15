2022 NBA Draft

24 early-entry candidates withdraw from NBA Draft 2022

There are 14 international prospects and 135 players from colleges that remain early entry candidates

Official release

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK – Twenty-two international players who had previously declared as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. In addition to the 111 college players who had previously withdrawn their names from consideration, two additional players from colleges and other educational institutions who had previously declared have also withdrawn. There are 14 international prospects and 135 players from colleges that remain early entry candidates.

NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. ABC and ESPN will provide coverage for the first round and then ESPN will air the second round. This is the 20th consecutive year the draft will air on ESPN and the ninth year Barclays Center will host the NBA Draft.

The following international players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

Player                                                    Team/Country of Team                   Height                   Status

Hugo Benitez                                       Bourg (France)                                     6-3                          2001 DOB

Kay Bruhnke                                        Bayreuth (Germany)                           6-9                          2001 DOB

Malcolm Cazalon                                Mega (Serbia)                                      6-6                          2001 DOB

Tom Digbeu                                         Brisbane (Australia)                            6-5                          2001 DOB

Lovro Gnjidic                                       Cibona (Croatia)                                  6-6                          2001 DOB

Fallou Gueye                                        US Ouakam (Senegal)                        6-6                          2003 DOB

Justus Hollatz                                       Hamburg (Germany)                           6-3                          2001 DOB

Zvonimir Ivisic                                    Podgorica (Montenegro)                    7-2                          2003 DOB

Millan Jimenez                                    Valencia (Spain)                                  6-5                          2002 DOB

Yannick Kraag                                     Joventut (Spain)                                   6-8                          2002 DOB

Zsombor Maronka                               Joventut (Spain)                                   6-10                        2002 DOB

Leo Menalo                                          Stella Azzurra (Italy)                          6-10                        2002 DOB

Mario Nakic                                         Andorra (Spain)                                   6-7                          2001 DOB

Leonardo Okeke                                  Monferrato (Italy)                               6-9                          2003 DOB

Jaime Pradilla                                       Valencia (Spain)                                  6-9                          2001 DOB

Luka Scuka                                           Cedevita (Slovenia)                             6-10                        2002 DOB

Emil Stoilov                                         Estudiantes (Spain)                             6-11                        2002 DOB

Matthew Strazel                                   ASVEL (France)                                  6-0                          2002 DOB

Georgios Tanoulis                               Promitheas (Greece)                           6-11                        2002 DOB

Keye Van Der Vuurst De Vries        Oostende (Belgium)                            6-4                          2001 DOB

Nicolas Vanel                                       Monaco (France)                                 6-4                          2003 DOB

Fedor Zugic                                          Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)             6-6                          2003 DOB

The following players from colleges and other educational institutions have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

Player                                                    School                                                   Height                   Status

Dhieu Deing                                         UTSA                                                    6-5                          Junior

Leonard Miller                                     Fort Erie Intl. Academy                     6-10                        Post-Graduate

The following players from the listed colleges remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

Player                                                    School                                                   Height                   Status

Jalen Adaway                                       St. Bonaventure                                   6-5                          Senior

Ochai Agbaji                                        Kansas                                                   6-5                          Senior

James Akinjo                                        Baylor                                                    6-1                          Senior

Teddy Allen                                          New Mexico State                               6-6                          Senior

Keve Aluma                                         Virginia Tech                                       6-9                          Senior

Eric Ayala                                             Maryland                                               6-5                          Senior

Marcus Azor                                         UMass Dartmouth                               6-2                          Senior

David Azore                                         UT Arlington                                        6-4                          Senior

Patrick Baldwin Jr.                              Milwaukee                                            6-9                          Freshman

Paolo Banchero                                    Duke                                                      6-10                        Freshman

Evan Battey                                          Colorado                                               6-8                          Senior

Justin Bean                                           Utah State                                             6-7                          Senior

Jules Bernard                                        UCLA                                                    6-6                          Senior

Jamal Bieniemy                                   UTEP                                                     6-5                          Senior

Marcus Bingham Jr.                            Michigan State                                     6-11                        Senior

Buddy Boeheim                                   Syracuse                                                6-6                          Senior

Luka Brajkovic                                    Davidson                                               6-10                        Senior

Malaki Branham                                  Ohio State                                             6-5                          Freshman

Christian Braun                                    Kansas                                                   6-6                          Junior

Izaiah Brockington                              Iowa State                                             6-4                          Senior

Gabe Brown                                         Michigan State                                     6-7                          Senior

Kendall Brown                                     Baylor                                                    6-8                          Freshman

Tevin Brown                                        Murray State                                         6-5                          Senior

John Butler Jr.                                      Florida State                                         7-1                          Freshman

Maurice Calloo                                    Oregon State                                         6-10                        Senior

Julian Champagnie                              St. John’s                                              6-8                          Junior

Kennedy Chandler                               Tennessee                                             6-0                          Freshman

Max Christie                                         Michigan State                                     6-6                          Freshman

Kofi Cockburn                                     Illinois                                                   7-0                          Junior

R.J. Cole                                                Connecticut                                          6-1                          Senior

Vince Cole                                            Coastal Carolina                                  6-6                          Senior

George Conditt IV                               Iowa State                                             6-10                        Senior

Johnny Davis                                        Wisconsin                                             6-5                          Sophomore

JD Davison                                           Alabama                                                6-3                          Freshman

Darius Days                                          LSU                                                        6-7                          Senior

Adrian Delph                                        Appalachian State                               6-3                          Senior

Michael Devoe                                     Georgia Tech                                        6-5                          Senior

Moussa Diabate                                   Michigan                                               6-11                        Freshman

Jalen Duren                                           Memphis                                               6-11                        Freshman

Anthony Duruji                                    Florida                                                   6-7                          Senior

Tari Eason                                             LSU                                                        6-8                          Sophomore

Kyler Edwards                                     Houston                                                 6-4                          Senior

Keon Ellis                                             Alabama                                                6-6                          Senior

Tyson Etienne                                      Wichita State                                        6-2                          Junior

Javon Freeman-Liberty                      DePaul                                                   6-4                          Senior

Both Gach                                             Utah                                                       6-6                          Senior

AJ Green                                               Northern Iowa                                      6-4                          Junior

AJ Griffin                                              Duke                                                      6-6                          Freshman

Jordan Hall                                           St. Joseph’s                                           6-7                          Sophomore

Bryce Hamilton                                   UNLV                                                    6-4                          Senior

Ron Harper Jr.                                      Rutgers                                                  6-6                          Senior

DJ Harvey                                             Detroit                                                   6-6                          Senior

Jericole Hellems                                  North Carolina State                           6-7                          Senior

Chet Holmgren                                    Gonzaga                                                7-0                          Freshman

Caleb Houstan                                      Michigan                                               6-8                          Freshman

Trevor Hudgins                                    Northwest Missouri State                  6-0                          Senior

Bodie Hume                                         Northern Colorado                              6-6                          Senior

Austin Hutcherson                               Illinois                                                   6-6                          Junior

Jaden Ivey                                             Purdue                                                   6-4                          Sophomore

Drake Jeffries                                       Wyoming                                              6-5                          Senior

Andrew Jones                                       Texas                                                     6-4                          Senior

DeVante’ Jones                                    Michigan                                               6-1                          Senior

Jaden Jones                                           Rutgers                                                  6-8                          Freshman

Johnny Juzang                                      UCLA                                                    6-6                          Junior

Trevor Keels                                         Duke                                                      6-4                          Freshman

Walker Kessler                                    Auburn                                                  7-1                          Sophomore

Noah Kirkwood                                   Harvard                                                 6-7                          Senior

Peter Kiss                                              Bryant                                                    6-5                          Senior

Christian Koloko                                 Arizona                                                  7-1                          Junior

Jake LaRavia                                        Wake Forest                                         6-8                          Junior

Hyunjung Lee                                      Davidson                                               6-7                          Junior

Justin Lewis                                          Marquette                                              6-7                          Sophomore

E.J. Liddell                                           Ohio State                                             6-7                          Junior

Kenneth Lofton Jr.                              Louisiana Tech                                    6-8                          Sophomore

Tyrese Martin                                       Connecticut                                          6-6                          Senior

Bennedict Mathurin                            Arizona                                                  6-6                          Sophomore

David McCormack                              Kansas                                                   6-10                        Senior

Bryce McGowens                                Nebraska                                               6-7                          Freshman

Trey McGowens                                  Nebraska                                               6-4                          Senior

Justin Minaya                                       Providence                                            6-6                          Senior

Josh Minott                                           Memphis                                               6-8                          Freshman

Isaiah Mobley                                      USC                                                       6-10                        Junior

Aminu Mohammed                             Georgetown                                          6-5                          Freshman

Iverson Molinar                                   Mississippi State                                  6-3                          Junior

Wendell Moore Jr.                              Duke                                                      6-5                          Junior

Isaiah Mucius                                       Wake Forest                                         6-8                          Senior

Grayson Murphy                                 Belmont                                                 6-3                          Senior

Keegan Murray                                    Iowa                                                       6-8                          Sophomore

Nick Muszynski                                   Belmont                                                 6-11                        Senior

Andrew Nembhard                              Gonzaga                                                6-5                          Senior

JD Notae                                               Arkansas                                               6-1                          Senior

Ike Obiagu                                            Seton Hall                                             7-2                          Senior

Edward Oliver-Hampton                    South Carolina State                           6-8                          Senior

Shareef O’Neal                                    LSU                                                        6-10                        Junior

Malik Osborne                                     Florida State                                         6-9                          Senior

Scotty Pippen Jr.                                  Vanderbilt                                             6-3                          Junior

Anthony Polite                                     Florida State                                         6-6                          Senior

Lester Quinones                                   Memphis                                               6-5                          Junior

MJ Randolph                                        Florida A&M                                       6-4                          Senior

A.J. Reeves                                           Providence                                            6-6                          Senior

Jared Rhoden                                        Seton Hall                                             6-6                          Senior

Orlando Robinson                               Fresno State                                          7-0                          Junior

David Roddy                                        Colorado State                                     6-5                          Junior

Ryan Rollins                                         Toledo                                                   6-4                          Sophomore

Dereon Seabron                                   North Carolina State                           6-7                          Sophomore

Ronaldo Segu                                       Buffalo                                                  6-0                          Senior

Jaden Shackelford                               Alabama                                                6-3                          Junior

Shaedon Sharpe                                   Kentucky                                               6-6                          Freshman

Jaylen Sims                                           UNC-Wilmington                                6-6                          Senior

Jabari Smith                                          Auburn                                                  6-10                        Freshman

Jeremy Sochan                                     Baylor                                                    6-9                          Freshman

Amadou Sow                                        Santa Barbara                                       6-9                          Senior

Seth Stanley                                          Hendrix College (AR)                        6-7                          Senior

Gabe Stefanini                                     San Francisco                                       6-3                          Senior

Sasha Stefanovic                                 Purdue                                                   6-5                          Senior

Cole Swider                                          Syracuse                                                6-9                          Senior

AJ Taylor                                              Grambling                                             6-6                          Junior

Dalen Terry                                          Arizona                                                  6-7                          Sophomore

Au’Diese Toney                                  Arkansas                                               6-6                          Senior

Ryan Turell                                           Yeshiva (NY)                                       6-7                          Senior

Jabari Walker                                       Colorado                                               6-9                          Sophomore

Dallas Walton                                      Wake Forest                                         7-0                          Senior

TyTy Washington Jr.                          Kentucky                                               6-3                          Freshman

Peyton Watson                                     UCLA                                                    6-8                          Freshman

Collin Welp                                          UC Irvine                                              6-9                          Senior

Blake Wesley                                       Notre Dame                                          6-5                          Freshman

Aaron Wheeler                                     St. John’s                                              6-9                          Senior

Khristien White                                   Southwest Christian                            6-3                          Senior

Donovan Williams                              UNLV                                                    6-6                          Junior

Jalen Williams                                     Santa Clara                                           6-6                          Junior

Jaylin Williams                                    Arkansas                                               6-10                        Sophomore

Jeenathan Williams                             Buffalo                                                  6-5                          Senior

Mark Williams                                     Duke                                                      7-0                          Sophomore

Trevion Williams                                Purdue                                                   6-10                        Senior

Vince Williams Jr.                              VCU                                                       6-6                          Senior

The following international players remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

Player                                                    Team/Country of Team                   Height                   Status

Ibou Badji                                             Lleida (Spain)                                      7-2                          2002 DOB

Hugo Besson                                        New Zealand (Australia)                    6-3                          2001 DOB

Ousmane Dieng                                   New Zealand (Australia)                    6-9                          2003 DOB

Khalifa Diop                                         Gran Canaria (Spain)                          7-1                          2002 DOB

Nikola Jovic                                         Mega (Serbia)                                      6-10                        2003 DOB

Ismael Kamagate                                 Paris (France)                                       6-11                        2001 DOB

Karlo Matkovic                                    Mega (Serbia)                                      6-10                        2001 DOB

Yannick Nzosa                                     Unicaja (Spain)                                    6-10                        2003 DOB

Gabriele Procida                                  Fortitudo Bologna (Italy)                   6-6                          2002 DOB

Ziga Samar                                           Fuenlabrada (Spain)                            6-6                          2001 DOB

Gui Santos                                            Minas (Brazil)                                      6-8                          2002 DOB

Pavel Savkov                                        Baskonia (Spain)                                 6-7                          2002 DOB

Matteo Spagnolo                                 Cremona (Italy)                                   6-4                          2003 DOB

Luke Travers                                        Perth (Australia)                                  6-7                          2001 DOB

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.