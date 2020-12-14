2020-21 Season Preview: Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have oodles of young talent as the 2020-21 season begins.

When last seen, the Bulls were … changing things up drastically. Subtraction was the function that grabbed the biggest headlines for the Bulls in their layoff since last March. Patience had run out on the front office duo of VP John Paxson and GM Gar Forman, and coach Jim Boylen (39-84 in parts of two seasons) never seemed to win over fans at all. Year 3 of what was sold as a two-year rebuild saw empty seats at United Center — pre-virus — and prompted chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and president (son) Michael Reinsdorf to act.

What’s new? New executive VP Arturas Karnisovas and GM Marc Eversley got credit upon being hired for never having messed up with the Bulls. New coach Billy Donovan was an even bigger hit, it seemed, giving Chicago its first legit NBA coach since Tom Thibodeau was dumped in 2015. Donovan is installing styles at both ends that worked for his Oklahoma City teams (243-157, five postseason berths), though he’ll have to find his versions of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Paul George or Chris Paul. The Bulls might have budding stars but no proven ones.

What’s missing: Chicago will see if Coby White, last year’s rookie from North Carolina, has point guard playmaker skills to go with the shooting guard aptitude he showed in his first season. In fact, most of the rotation players have much to prove to turn alleged potential into production. LaVine won’t reach his All-Star ambitions unless his team pushes toward .500. Wendell Carter Jr. needs to show why he drew Al Horford comparisons. Lauri Markkanen will get a chance for more than catching-and-shooting. The Bulls seek all these improvements without losing their solid defensive chops — though they did lose feisty guards Kris Dunn and Shaquille Harrison.

POTENTIAL STARTING FIVE

Coby White | 13.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.7 apg

Will be given first crack at handling point guard role, despite shooting guard skills.

Zach LaVine | 25.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.2 apg

Needs to translate near All-Star scoring prowess into winning.

Wendell Carter Jr. | 11.3 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1.2 apg

Carter is seeking deeper shots, despite shooting 19.7% on 3-pointers in his NBA career.

Lauri Markkanen | 14.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.5 apg

Took a step backward in 2019-20, now he owes the Bulls two.

Thaddeus Young | 10.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg

Veteran asset miscast last year, trade prospect to help contender.

KEY RESERVES

Garrett Temple | 10.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg

Needed for wing defense after the departures of Dunn and Harrison.

Tomas Satoransky | 9.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.4 apg

Chicago’s best playmaker, but he’s facing minutes decline and could be a trade target.

Patrick Williams | 9.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg (Florida State)

Didn’t start even once in college, raising eyebrows as No. 4 pick.

Chicago Bulls, last 5 seasons

Season W L PCT OffRtg Rank DefRtg Rank NetRtg Rank 2019-20 22 43 0.338 105.8 29 108.9 9 -3.1 22 2018-19 22 60 0.268 104.5 29 112.8 25 -8.3 27 2017-18 27 55 0.329 103.4 28 110.5 28 -7.0 28 2016-17 41 41 0.500 106.5 21 106.2 5 +0.3 14 2015-16 42 40 0.512 104.1 23 105.5 15 -1.4 18

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

SEASON PREDICTION

One good thing about not overhauling the roster is that Karnisovas, Eversley and Donovan will be cooking with nearly the same groceries that Paxson, Forman and Boylen had. The bosses have the chance, then, to show clearly what they bring to the table, while trying to develop or just wring more out of the players. Grabbing the brass ring of a play-in spot would be success, but several other East losers may have improved more.

Predicted finish: 32-40.

