Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Eugene Kelly

Eugene Kelly is the Vice President of Global Diversity & Inclusion for Colgate-Palmolive. In this role, Eugene’s focus is on furthering Colgate’s efforts to attract and retain the best people from a diverse and broad base of global talent. Separately, he also serves on the Global Diversity & Inclusion Council for the Asia Society and Conference Board.

Eugene was recently recognized as one of the 2016 Harlem YMCA National Black Achievers in Industry and was named the 2015 Corporate Citizen of the Year by Determine To Educate, Inc.