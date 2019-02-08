Headline
Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Bessie Coleman
Born with a combined African-American and Native American heritage, Bessie Coleman was the very first female from either ethnic heritage to become a pilot. In 1921, Coleman set off for France where she broke racial barriers in the aviation industry by earning her pilot’s license. She then returned to the United States where she became a famous airshow pilot. Coleman passed away doing what she loved, during a failed test in 1926.
About The Untold
Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history. View All Stories