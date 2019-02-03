Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Eunice Carter

Eunice Carter was the first African-American woman to work as a prosecutor in the New York County(Manhattan) District Attorney’s Office. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, she was the first black woman to graduate from Fordham Law School in 1932. As a key assistant to special prosecutor , Thomas Dewey, she is credited with establishing key facts in the prosecution of mobster Charlie “Lucky” Luciano. Carter continued to work with Thomas Dewey and the District Attorney’s Office until 1945, when she started her own practice. She was active with the United Nations, National Council of Negro Women and YWCA until her death in 1970.

About The Untold

Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history.