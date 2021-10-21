Brooklyn Nets Tip Off 2021-22 Home Schedule with Weeklong Celebration Beginning Sunday, Oct. 24

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will tip off their 2021-22 home schedule at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. To commemorate the Nets’ “Opening Week” at Barclays Center, the team will host a weeklong celebration for each of their first five home games that will include special halftime musical performances, pregame events on the Barclays Center SeatGeek plaza, and exclusive items for sale from the recently teased Nets x Warren Lotas collaboration.

Halftime musical performances during Opening Week include Busta Rhymes on Oct. 24, Kranium on Oct. 25, Capella Grey on Oct. 27, Marian Hill on Oct. 29, and Amber Mark on Oct. 31.

The Nets will also unveil a custom five-piece Warren Lotas merchandise collection that will be sold exclusively at the Nets’ team store at Barclays Center, Brooklyn Fanatics, during Opening Week. One unique item from the Nets x Warren Lotas collab will be available to ticket holders for purchase at each of the first five home games, and quantities of each of the five items are limited.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early each game for a pregame celebration on the SeatGeek Plaza at Barclays Center featuring music by DJ Michael Ortiz, performances by Team Hype and the Brooklyn Nets Beats drumline, a mini basketball court, prize giveaways and more. Plaza events will begin two and a half hours prior to tipoff of each game during Opening Week.

Additionally, Webull, the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Nets, will donate a total of 8,000 tickets to games during Opening Week. The tickets will be used by various nonprofit organizations and groups from New York City, ensuring members of the community are a part of the Nets’ highly anticipated season. Prior to tipoff on Oct. 24, John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global, and Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull, will participate in a ceremonial jersey exchange at center court.

All guests attending the matchup on Oct. 24 will receive a complimentary Nets T-shirt and The Empire State Building will illuminate its world-famous tower in black and white on Saturday, Oct. 23 to celebrate the Nets’ home opener the following day. The Nets are encouraging fans to wear white for the home opener on Oct. 24 and to be in their seats prior to the 4 p.m. tipoff for an elevated synchronized light show that will take place during the national anthem and player intros. Fans are encouraged to share photos and follow along on social media throughout the week using #EmbraceTheMoment and tagging @brooklynnets.

This season, guests will notice new concessions offerings at Barclays Center, including signature street tacos from Nene’s Taqueria and cheesesteak sandwiches from Fedoroff’s. The arena will also debut the new Brooklyn Market, a food market near sections 15 and 16 on the main concourse that will feature a rotating selection of items from local and minority-owned restaurants. American Express card members can also visit the American Express Shop, a checkout-free, contactless shopping experience exclusively for American Express® Card Members offering both concessions and merchandise items near section 6.

A limited number of tickets to Opening Week games are available online at brooklynnets.com, seatgeek.com and in-person at the Box Office at Barclays Center. Group packages are available by calling 718-638-7849 or emailing groupsales@brooklynnets.com.

Nets fans can download the Brooklyn Nets app for the latest content and stats from the team throughout the season, and those who are unable to attend Opening Week can watch the games on YES Network or listen on WFAN 101.9 FM.

At this time, under a current New York City mandate, ticket holders ages 12 and up are required to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to attend an event at Barclays Center. Please visit the Nets’ health and safety page for any updates to this mandate, along with a list of other safety measures and protocols.