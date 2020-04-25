Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets Host Mobile Food Pantry in Brooklyn

Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets partnered with Food Bank for New York City to host a mobile food pantry on the arena’s plaza on Friday, April 24. Amid the current public health crisis, the “new normal” of social distancing, shuttered businesses and lost wages has led to thousands more New Yorkers facing hunger. According to a poll recently published by The New York Times, half of New York City residents are concerned about how they will afford food as this crisis continues, while approximately 40% of soup kitchens and food pantries across the city have closed.

To help ensure those impacted will continue to have access to much-needed meals, Food Bank employees and volunteers distributed food and essentials to hundreds of families. In addition to providing fresh food, produce and household supplies, NBA Math Hoops board games were distributed to families, with support from the Brooklyn Nets. Math Hoops is a board game that aims to engage students in math and social-emotional learning through the game of basketball.