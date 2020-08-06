The Point: LeBron Brings His Game and Activism to a World Craving Both

The first game of the season’s continuation was done. It had offered at least some of the familiarity for which we’d been yearning. And midway through his first postgame press conference in Florida, LeBron James offered perspective.

James has as much right as anyone to be annoyed or resentful or even bitter about this COVID-19 curveball considering he had things going awfully well for himself and his team at the time.

Great leaders, however, aren’t self-serving or melodramatic.

“2020 is something that we’ve never seen before,” James said after the Lakers beat the Clippers last week. “We are in the land of the unknown, and things are happening for the first time. So you just take it for what it is. Don’t take the moment for granted, because we are still living and alive—and we’re back to doing what we love to do.”

The next two media questions to James would’ve been difficult for many to answer—inquiring about what James would say to those who felt antagonized by the players kneeling during the national anthem, and probing him about why he personally didn’t kneel before now.

James didn’t just hear the questions; he answered them. He did so with words that helped further understanding.

He was resolute with his first answer, speaking in the matter-of-fact manner of someone voicing his truth—an apt phrase he has taken to using. The gist was: “No matter what you do in life, you’re always going to have people that will try to pick apart whatever you do. But if you’re passionate and you’re true and you’re authentic to whatever your cause is, then it doesn’t matter.”

James was humble with his second answer, crediting Colin Kaepernick for teaching him “a lot” about the deeper purpose of kneeling, unrelated to the flag or any soldiers. Said James: “I wasn’t fully educated. Strengthening the mind, reading, listening, getting as educated as I can be on any situation, on anything that’s going on, that has been always who I am.”

Then came one final question—this one via Zoom webinar and the tech gizmos on the screen in front of him as opposed to the reporters physically surrounding him in Florida—requiring James to pivot that way and also nimbly return to discussing normal basketball stuff: winning, the Lakers-Clippers rivalry and game atmosphere. “No matter what the cause is, no matter what the bubble is, no fans or fans, basketball is basketball,” James said, “and competitive spirit is competitive spirit.”

As diverse as the projects James is committed to doing might be, there are few things he is as adept at handling as this: media questions coming like arrows from all angles, the whole world watching, critics ready to pounce on any misstep and raise a torch if an opinion crosses a line toward controversy.

As long as the Lakers’ season lasts, James will have this opportunity to remind the world about social justice while being unflinching in his desire to win a fourth NBA championship. He will be the face of the greater NBA franchise and its players in the Black Lives Matter message that management and union agreed needed to be intentional.

For James, we call it an opportunity—because we trust he can make good on it. For just about anyone else on the planet, this responsibility would be stressful beyond belief.

“Play the game at a high level. Bring a championship back to L.A., hopefully. Also continue to push the envelope on creating change for my people.”

That’s how James had summarized his mission upon entering the pandemic-mandated NBA campus. Seemed simple enough. Doable, for sure.

Only because it’s LeBron.