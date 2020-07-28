The Point: How LeBron and A.D. Truly Measure Up For NBA Awards

Let’s come at this from a different angle: Would you agree that LeBron James is the most valuable person in the league?

James sits on a perch of popularity and influence that almost none ever have in the game’s history, certainly not in this modern age of globalization.

The top vote-getter in All-Star voting again this season, James carries this incalculable value because people love watching him play basketball. But it’s also because of the level of leadership and integrity he brings to the NBA—and how his all-around ability has established a commitment to excellence that is inspiring and revered.

These are intangible things. Impossible truly to measure. We just know from years of watching James and even more years of watching sports how real these qualities are—and how much of a difference they make. They are a byproduct of James’ mindset—which is a fundamental determination to make everything around him better.

Those same sort of intangibles must play a major part in evaluating James’ case for NBA Most Valuable Player, because there is no place those intangibles work better for James than on the court and in the locker room. In a tumultuous Lakers season with turns no one ever imagined, James had the right words, poise and motivation to steer this team. As easy as it is in today’s NBA to default to analytics, we can’t lose our feel.

If you want to understand what true currency is in this world, it’s not just numbers or highlights. In the same way that real-life value isn’t just about wallet thickness or social-media followers, LeBron’s value is quality over any quantities.

Of course he has stats, if you want them. With his 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, league-leading 10.6-assist average, and the Lakers’ rise to a .778 winning percentage—a 64-win pace for a team that Vegas gave a total wins projection of 50.5 before the season—James has led this team to something beyond special.

For voters who might default to the simplistic equation of best player on best team, Relative Percent Index (RPI) calculations place the Lakers above Milwaukee by accounting for the Lakers’ success against better teams and facing the second-toughest schedule whereas Milwaukee’s opponents ranked tied for 23rd. And while others might split credit between James and Anthony Davis—as MVP voters historically tend to do with two-star teams—the Lakers, including Davis, have been clear in endorsing James. It’s really quite simple why.

Experiencing first-hand all those powerful intangibles on top of the basketball performance crystallizes James’ overall value.

“He impacts winning more than anyone in the league,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, coming up with a bullseye description of what James meant to the Lakers this season.