Lakers to Play in California Classic Summer League

The Lakers are joining the host Sacramento Kings along with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat in the California Classic Summer League. The CA Classic is being played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento with doubleheaders on Tuesday, August 3, and Wednesday, August 4.

The Lakers will play on 8/3 at 5 p.m. PT vs. the Miami Heat and then on 8/4 at 8 p.m. PT vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Teams will be featuring rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, sophomores and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters. Similar to other Summer League matches, modified gameplay rules will be in place, including 10-minute quarters.

Team rosters, entertainment, fan zone activations and additional broadcast information will be announced at later dates.

The general public will be able to purchase two-day passes starting on July 12 and single-day passes starting on July 20 at Kings.com/CAClassic.

In compliance with the current health and safety guidelines by the State of California for indoor large-scale events, by entering the arena, all guests are agreeing that they have either been vaccinated 14 days prior or received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Learn more about health and safety guideline updates at Kings.com/healthandsafety.

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.